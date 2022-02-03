Mark Labbett has said he ‘barely recognises himself’ after The Chase viewers spotted his weight loss.

The quiz expert – also known as The Beast on the game show – has lost an incredible amount of weight over the years.

His latest appearance on The Chase left some viewers stunned and they were quick to praise Mark.

Mark appeared on The Chase last night (Credit: ITV)

Mark Labbett weight loss

One viewer said to Mark on Twitter: “Can’t believe how different you look, you must feel fitter now, well done.”

The user added a photo of Mark on the game show last night.

Mark then replied: “Barely recognise myself,” followed by a smiley face.

Barely recognise myself 🙂 — Mark Labbett (@MarkLabbett) February 2, 2022

Other viewers spoke about his appearance, saying they could notice his weight loss.

One said: “You can really see his weight loss in his face tonight.”

Another wrote: “I want to know how @MarkLabbett has lost the weight, he looks great.”

One told Mark: “I must say that you are looking the best I’ve ever seen you. The loss of weight has made you more relaxed and it shows. Kudos to you.”

Mark pictured in 2017 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mark has previously opened up about his weight loss following a warning from his doctor to drop the pounds.

After being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2017, Mark overhauled his lifestyle and started to improve his health.

He upped his exercise and activity as well as making changes to his diet like cutting out sugar.

Last year, Mark said on Instagram: “I’ve become much more physically active by going on walks with my dog and mindful about my sugar intake to help manage my diabetes, and I have also started eating breakfast which I never did before!”

More recently on Instagram, the quizzer has revealed he’s dropped clothing sizes.

Alongside a selfie, Mark said: “Down to 52 inch chest from 60″. So was 5xl, now 2xl.”

However, he added: “Still a lot of work to do.”

Fans praised Mark on his hard work as one said: “Oh my goodness! Keep going Mark. Hard work paying off.”

The Chase airs on ITV, weekdays, from 5pm.

