Mark Labbett told fans that his weight loss will not include gastric band surgery.

The Chase star, 55, appeared on Loose Women today (Friday March 26) and explained how he has managed to lose a whopping 10 stone.

He also said that he had been warned against having gastric band surgery and wanted to continue losing weight “the hard way”.

Mark said no to a gastric band (Credit: ITV)

What did Mark Labbett say about his weight loss?

Mark joined Kaye Adams, Linda Robson, Stacey Solomon and Denise Welch to talk about his incredible weight loss journey.

He told the panel that since 2003, he has lost 10 stone.

Weighing 29 stone back then, he has since shed more pounds during lockdown.

However, gastric band surgery is not part of the plan.

He said: “A friend of mine who’s had the gastric band operation and is a GP advised me against going down that route because it wouldn’t do me any good.

“You get your calories from sugar and that’s far too easy to digest, so I’ve had to do it the hard way.”

Despite cutting sugar more or less out of diet, he admitted he missed it “so much”.

Mark detailed his regime (Credit: ITV)

He got suspected COVID last year

Mark detailed how he’s managed to lose the weight.

It all began, he said, when he was laid low with suspected COVID last year.

“I just didn’t want to eat for a fortnight,” he said.

“As a fairly big guy, the weight falls off you in that scenario. I think it almost kick-started it.

“But there’s a combination of things. I’m on a high-protein diet, so I’m eating an awful lot of lean meat.

I’m on a high-protein diet, so I’m eating an awful lot of lean meat.

“As much as I love chips and other carbs, I’m having quite a bit less than I used to.

“It’s become a virtuous cycle. I’m not feeling that hungry so you lose weight, so you’re not as hungry.”

He also admitted running around after his three-year-old also helped with losing weight.

Mark and the gang return for Beat The Chasers (Credit: ITV)

When is Mark next on TV?

Now able to fit into regular XL trousers, he said he was looking forward to going to the shops and buying some new clothes.

Fans can see Mark’s weight loss up close and personal this weekend when Mark returns for a new celebrity special of Beat the Chasers.

He will appear alongside Anne Hegerty, Jenny Ryan, Shaun Wallace and Darragh Ennis in the hit quiz show.

Beat the Chasers in on tomorrow night (Saturday March 27) at 8.35pm on ITV.

