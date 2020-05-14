Mark Labbett claims to know people who cheated on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Mark Labbett thinks cheating is commonplace on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

The Chase star has suggested that contestants on the ITV show have often resorted to cheating in order to win the eye-watering jackpot.

And he claims that the issue extends far beyond the case of Charles Ingram and his wife Diana in 2001.

Mark - who competed on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? before joining The Chase - told the Daily Star newspaper: "If the Ingrams did cheat, they cheated stupidly.

"I know of people who cheated on Millionaire far better than that by having ­fellow quizzers seated just behind Chris Tarrant in their eyeline."

Charles Ingram and his wife Diana got caught cheating on the show in 2001 (Credit: YouTube)

ITV bosses have been made aware of Mark's claims, but the broadcaster has not yet confirmed whether it will launch an investigation.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Clarkson recently claimed Charles Ingram was as "guilty as sin".

The 60-year-old TV star revealed he doesn't have any doubts that the former Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? contestant conned his way to the jackpot, after recently watching the ITV drama Quiz, which explored the infamous incident.

Mark claims he knows other people that have cheated on the show (Credit: SplashNews)

Jeremy - who now hosts the hit show - said: "I love Quiz. Guilty as sin, just so you know. Guilty."

The outspoken star also revealed he particularly enjoyed Helen McCrory's performance as Charles' lawyer in the drama series.

He said: "I know the defence attorney right at the end was extremely convincing - or the actress who was playing the defence attorney.

"I thought it was tremendous. If you haven't seen it, do. Really, it's worth a watch. I thought it was a tremendous job."

