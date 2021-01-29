Mark Heyes cries on Lorraine
Fashion expert Mark Heyes was reduced to tears on Lorraine this morning, prompting the host to apologise.

However, the tears were not sad tears, thankfully!

The 44-year-old fashion correspondent celebrated his birthday and Lorraine surprised him with a special video message from his parents on today’s show (January 29).

And that’s when the tears started to appear.

Lorraine immediately felt bad as Mark Heyes got watery-eyed (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

What happened with Mark Heyes on Lorraine?

Immediately after his fashion segment, Lorraine said: “A little bird might have told me you were 21 at the weekend.

“And we’ve got a wee special message. Have a look at this.”

On the screen behind them appeared Mark’s mum and dad.

Read more: Lorraine tells off ‘naughty’ Piers Morgan as he makes cheeky comment about her ‘boobs and bum’

Mark hadn’t seen them in the months because of the national lockdown.

And because of this, he became emotional on air.

Mark Heyes had happy tears on Lorraine
Mark Heyes welled up on Lorraine when he saw his parents (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

What did the message say?

Mark’s mum began the message by saying: “Happy birthday darling, it wasn’t the same without you at Christmas.”

His dad chipped in: “Hi Mark, happy birthday. Hope you have a great day, love you loads.”

After the message finished, Lorraine cooed: “How lovely are your mum and dad!”

It is what it is. This is how we’re all feeling this week, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Mark wiped away the tears.

“I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to make you cry,” Lorraine said.

“No, it’s okay,” swallowed Mark. “It is what it is. This is how we’re all feeling this week, isn’t it?”

Eddie Izzard on Lorraine
A few stars have teared up on Lorraine recently, including Eddie Izzard (Credit: ITV)

Emotional all the way on Lorraine

It’s been an emotional time on Lorraine recently.

Last week, former TOWIE star Mark Wright appeared to pay tribute to late Mick Norcross.

Read more: Lockdown update: Pubs and restaurants could open in April as part of new ‘halfway house’ lockdown

Earlier in the month, comedian Eddie Izzard guested on the show.

Eddie became emotional when she thanked Lorraine for all the support the host had given her.

