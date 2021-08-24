Gogglebox star Marina Wingrove breaks silence over death of best friend Mary Cook

Marina Wingrove has broken her silence following the death of Gogglebox co-star and best friend Mary Cook.

The 92-year-old sadly passed away at the weekend surrounded by her family.

Marina and Mary appeared on the hit Channel 4 reality series from St Monica Trust retirement village in Bristol.

Marina Wingrove breaks silence on Mary Cook’s death

Marina has admitted she is still coming to terms with the devastating loss.

She paid a short tribute to her best friend, saying she is “very sad”.

Marina, 76, added: “I’m a bit upset at the moment. I don’t really want to talk about it.”

Meanwhile, Gogglebox fans have rushed to support the star following Mary’s death.

On Twitter, one wrote: “Aw Mary you’ll be sorely missed, I’m so glad we’ve got the series to remember your laughs. Poor Marina I hope she’s got people around her to help her cope with the loss of her best friend.”

Another added: “My thoughts go out to Marina and all of Mary’s family and friends.”

We are extremely saddened to share that Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away in hospital this weekend at the age of 92 with her family by her side. She will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew. pic.twitter.com/xvrlC0gmVE — C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) August 23, 2021

A third shared: “Oh, I’m so sad to hear this. It was lovely to see Mary and Marina’s reunion in the recent series of Gogglebox, after Covid had kept them apart.

“Doubly sad for Marina, who has not only lost her best friend but (presumably) the Gogglebox crew as well.”

A fourth commented: “RIP Mary. Thoughts with her family and good friend and Gogglebox side-kick Marina.”

Gogglebox announce Mary Cook’s death

Yesterday (August 23), Channel 4 took to social media to announce Mary’s death.

Alongside a photo of Mary and Marina on the show, the broadcaster shared a touching tribute.

They wrote: “We are extremely saddened to share that Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away in hospital this weekend at the age of 92 with her family by her side.

Mary Cook died surrounded by her family (Credit: Channel 4)

“Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and dear friend to many, Mary, who worked in the hospitality trade, had been married and widowed twice.”

The statement continued: “Mary will be sorely missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew. Our love and thoughts are with Mary’s family, friends, and Marina.

“The family have asked for privacy at this sad time.”

Mary and Marina first appeared on the Channel 4 show back in 2015.

Known for their witty humour, the pair have had viewers in hysterics over the years.

