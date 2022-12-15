Where is Marina Litvinenko now as her fight for justice is told in ITVX’s new four-part drama, Litvinenko?

In one of the UK’s most infamous crimes, her husband Alexander was poisoned at a London hotel by the KGB.

Alexander Litvinenko died in agony in 2006 aged 44 – and became the key witness in the investigation into his own murder.

Marina – played by Margarita Levieva in the drama – and Alexander (David Tennant) openly blamed Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin.

But what happened to Marina Litvinenko and their son, Anatoly?

Why did Marina Litvinenko move to London with Alexander?

The couple moved from their native Russia because they feared for their lives.

The Litvinenkos fled to the UK in 2000 and sought asylum after Vladimir Putin rose to power.

Alexander, a former Soviet spy, had spoken out publicly about corruption and death squads in the KGB’s successor, the FSB – where his boss was Putin.

Once Putin became President, Marina and Alexander felt they would be a target, and escaped to the UK.

Arriving at Heathrow, Alexander declared he was a defecting Russian agent.

They initially settled in Kensington before moving to Muswell Hill, north London, and Alexander worked for the British secret service, MI6.

Where does Marina Litvinenko live now?

Marina still lives in London – she has a flat in the west of the city.

She shares the flat with their son Anatoly, now 28.

He was just six years old when the couple fled to the UK.

What is her son Anatoly doing now?

Anatoly was a consultant on the ITVX series.

After the family defected, he went to private school in the UK, paid for by Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky – who also financially supported the Litvinenkos.

Alexander had saved Berezovsky’s life when he was a Soviet agent, by blowing the whistle on plans to kill him.

Anatoly was 12 when Alexander was killed, but he went on to study at University College London – close to the hospital where his father died.

He read Politics and East European studies, before spending time as a paralegal and moving into IT.

What is Marina Litvinenko doing now?

Sixteen years on, Marina Litvinenko continues to campaign for justice for Alexander – and remains a vocal critic of Vladimir Putin.

While her husband lay dying in London’s University College Hospital, Marina took the now-famous photo of him – recreated for the ITVX drama.

Releasing it to the media ensured his case made headline news. She wanted justice and has campaigned for it tirelessly ever since.

Marina spent a decade demanding a public inquiry, which finally went ahead in January 2015, led by Sir Robert Owen.

A year later, it concluded that Alexander had been the victim of an FSB assassination “probably” ordered by Putin.

In 2022, Marina Litvinenko told the Daily Telegraph that her aim is to “live longer than Putin, and one day see him tried for war crimes, and for the murder of my husband”.

Visiting Alexander’s grave in November 2022, Marina told Metro newspaper: “In an article he wrote in 2006, just a few days before he was fatally poisoned, Sasha [Alexander] wrote: ‘If you don’t stop this monster [Putin], he will start a war and millions of people will die.’ Now, finally it is happening.

“This is all part of one story. It has to end now, [do] not allow Putin to write another chapter, a war in Europe, a world war.”

Has Marina written a book?

Following Alexander’s murder, Marina co-authored the 2007 book Death of a Dissident: The Poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko and the Return of the KGB.

Marina and her son Anatoly are currently working on a memoir of their beloved husband and father.

Was Marina Litvinenko involved in the ITVX series?

Yes. According to Margarita Levieva, who plays her, Marina was “very involved”.

“Marina is a force of nature,” said Margarita. “Truly, she’s one of the most remarkable human beings I’ve ever met.

“She’s making sure that his story gets out there, making sure that he’s heard.”

