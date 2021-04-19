Mare of Easttown on Sky Atlantic: What’s it about and who’s in the cast?

Sky Atlantic’s Mare of Easttown sees Kate Winslet make a rare appearance in a TV series – but who else is in the cast and what’s it about?

The Oscar-winning actress stars as vaping, beer-swilling detective Mare Sheehan who’s investigating the murder of a young woman.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Kate Winslet stars in limited series Mare of Easttown (Credit: Sky Atlantic)

Mare of Easttown: what’s it about?

Mare of Easttown is a limited series following small-town Pennsylvania detective Mare Sheehan, who has kids, a young grandchild and a broken marriage.

She is called to investigate a local murder at a time when her own life is crumbling around her.

Stricken with grief following her son’s suicide, she is trying to find normalcy in her own life.

But her pain leads her to develop an obsession with various cases of missing and murdered girls in Easttown.

With everyone fully aware of her situation and the rumours swirling around her, how will this affect her dogged pursuit of the killer?

How many episodes is Mare of Easttown?

This mysterious crime drama is seven-parts.

Each episode in the limited mini-series is one hour long.

Phone records lead Mare and Colin to question an unlikely suspect in Mare of Easttown (Credit: Sky Atlantic)

How can I watch it?

Mare of Easttown streams from Monday April 19 2021 and can be watched at 9pm on Sky Atlantic / Now TV.

It will air every week for seven weeks, with the dramatic conclusion due to air on May 31.

The episodes will remain on the streaming service for 29 days.

Who’s in the cast? Kate Winslet plays Mare Sheehan

Kate Winslet, 45, returns to a leading TV role for the first time in 10 years.

She plays small-town detective Mare Sheehan, who is doggedly pursuing justice while her own life falls apart.

The Academy Award-winning actress executive produces and stars in the mysterious seven-part crime drama Mare of Easttown.

British-born Kate is perhaps best known for portraying Rose in the 1997 film Titanic.

She made her film debut playing a teenage murderess in Heavenly Creatures in 1994, and went on to play Marianne Dashwood in 1995’s Sense and Sensibility .

She’s also appeared in Quills, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Finding Neverland, Little Children and Revolutionary Road.

In 2011, Kate appeared in the TV series Mildred Pierce, planing a single mother in 1930s America.

Sky Atlantic’s Mare of Easttown marks her return to TV.

Kate Winslet returns to TV for the first time in 10 years (Credit: Sky Atlantic)

Mare of Easttown cast: Guy Pearce plays Richard Ryan

Australian actor Guy, 53, portrays Richard Ryan.

Richard is Mare’s love interest.

He’s a charming creative writing professor who visits Easttown and is something of an enigma.

His novel won the National Book Award 25 years ago, but he hasn’t lived up to his early promise.

Guy is famous for appearing in The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, L.A. Confidential and Memento.

He’s also appeared in Iron Man 3 and Prometheus.

Of course, we all know him as Mike Young in Neighbours!

Guy Pearce as Richard Ryan in Mare of Easttown (Credit: Sky Atlantic)

Mare of Easttown cast: Evan Peters is Detective Colin Zabel

Colin is the county detective called in to assist with Mare’s investigation – even though she doesn’t want him there.

Evan, 34, is famous for his multiple roles in American Horror Story.

He’s played Peter Maximoff / Quicksilver in the X-Men franchise, as well as ‘fake Pietro’ in the recent WandaVision series.

He had a main role in the first series of Pose.

County detective Colin Zabel gets an icy welcome from Mare Sheehan (Credit: Sky Atlantic)

Julianne Nicholson plays Lori Ross

Lori is Mare’s childhood best friend and a pillar of strength for Mare.

Julianne Nicholson, 49, is perhaps best known for her role as Detective Megan Wheeler on Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

She also starred as Esther Randolph in Boardwalk Empire and as Dr. Lillian DePaul on Masters of Sex.

Julianne Nicholson as Lori in Mare of Easttown (Credit: Sky Atlantic)

Jean Smart plays Helen Sheehan

Mare’s mother Helen is a devout Catholic who is frustratingly stubborn and never holds back on her opinions.

Veteran actress Jean Smart, 69, portrayed Lana Gardner on Frasier and Regina Newley on Samantha Who.

She’s also appeared in 24, Fargo and Legion, and starred as Laurie Blake in HBO’s 2019 Watchmen miniseries.

Jean Smart stars as Helen Sheehan in Mare of Easttown (Credit: Sky Atlantic)

Angourie Rice plays Siobhan Sheehan

Siobhan is Mare’s teenage daughter.

She’s rebellious and headstrong and reeling from her brother’s suicide.

Angourie, 20, rose to prominence as Holly March in 2016 film The Nice Guys.

She’s since starred as Betty Brant in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home.

She appeared in the Black Mirror episode opposite Miley Cyrus.

Watch Mare of Easttown at 9pm on Monday April 19 2021 on Sky Atlantic/Now TV.

