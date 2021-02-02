Rav Sangha, played by actor Ray Panthaki, is onto Marcella tonight but do you remember the actor from EastEnders?

Rav Sangha is Marcella’s colleague in the police (Credit: ITV)

Who is Rav in Marcella?

Rav is a policeman and Marcella’s colleague, although this time around they don’t start off working side by side.

Marcella is undercover on a mission to take down the notorious Maguire crime family.

Rav, meanwhile, is investigating Bobby Barrett (Martin McCann) – husband of Maguire boss Katherine’s (Amanda Burton) daughter Stacey (Kelly Gough) – after he killed a man in a vicious nightclub attack.

Ray as Marcella’s Rav Sangha (Credit: ITV)

Who is actor Ray?

Ray Panthaki, who plays Rav, is a British actor.

He has been in TV shows such as Gangs of London, in which he played Jevan Kapadia, and Netflix sci-fi series Away, as Ram Arya.

Ray was also in the films Official Secrets (2019), Colette (2018) and Cryptic (2014).

Ray Panthaki is a former soap star (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Was Ray in EastEnders?

Ray played Ronny Ferreira in the BBC soap.

He joined the cast in 2003 and was in the programme until 2005.

Their acting ability has been been outstanding and we’d like to thank them.

At the time, the BBC said that Ray and the other actors who played the Ferreiras – Ameet Chana, Pooja Shah, Raji James, Jemma Walker and Nabil Elouahabi – were leaving “by mutual consent”.

A spokesperson for the Beeb praised their “outstanding” acting, saying: “Their acting ability has been been outstanding and we’d like to thank them for their professionalism.”

The Guardian, meanwhile, reported that the Ferreiras’ exit came after viewers branded the stories involving them ‘boring’.

Ray Panthaki previously dated actress Brooke Kinsella (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Does Ray Panthaki have a wife?

Ray Panthaki is not currently married and it’s not known if he is in a relationship.

He was previously in a relationship with former EastEnders actress and author Brooke Kinsella.

The pair were together from 2005 until 2010.

Ray made a film about knife crime that served as a tribute to Brooke’s brother, Ben, who was stabbed to death in London in 2008.

He told the Evening Standard: “You do not expect anything like that to happen to someone you know, especially someone so close to you. The film reflects what I witnessed, it was a family, one of the most loving families I have ever met, falling apart one by one.

“In the film I am trying to get across the effect on that family, that they each lost a part of them that day and they will never be the same again. That is the harsh reality.”

The film, Life Sentence, won the best short film award at the East End Film Festival.

