Marcella actor Glen Wallace who plays Matthew Gaskill has just recently joined Coronation Street.

This Northern Irish actor has already appeared in several British soap operas.

And he also played an important role in ITV’s hit detective series Marcella.

Find out more about this in-demand television actor below…

How old is Matthew Gaskill actor Glen Wallace?

Glen Wallace was born on 5 May 1976. As of February 2021 this makes him 44.

Matthew Gaskill actor Glen has starred in many shows besides Marcella (Credit: ITV)

Who does Glen play in Marcella?

Glen plays Mathew Gaskill in series three of Marcella. He appears in four episodes.

Read more: Will Mellor joins Corrie as drug lord Harvey

Marcella is currently on its fourth and final series and is airing on ITV.

Who does Glen play in Coronation Street?

Glen joined Coronation Street as newbie Lucas Kempton on January 29 of this year.

He is introduced as a friend of Carla Connor (Alison King). They apparently became chums during her stay in Devon and he surprises her with a visit to Weatherfield.

He’s now a Corrie character (Credit: ITV)

Clearly a former romantic flame of Carla, he turns up claiming he has business with Underworld.

Read more: Beverley Callard gives her blessing to kill off Liz McDonald

But it soon becomes obvious he’s hoping to woo her back.

He explains that his girlfriend died of a drugs overdose.

Carla can relate due to her own alcohol struggles and Peter Barlow’s addictions.

After reminiscing about the good old days, he invites her back to his hotel room.

However, his seduction attempt is unsuccessful. As Carla ultimately chooses Peter.

But it seems unlikely this is the last we will see of Lucas, who looks set to be a regular on the cobbles.

Do you remember him in Hollyoaks? (Credit: SplashNews)

What else has he been in?

Glen has had reoccurring roles in several over popular soaps.

Most notably he played Malachy Fisher on Hollyoaks from 2007-2010.

And he played DS Cameron Bryant in EastEnders from 2014-2016.

What has he said about joining Corrie?

Glen says he’s absolutely chuffed to be joining the ITV soap.

Especially considering he’s already appeared in Hollyoaks and EastEnders.

Speaking to Sunday World he also said landing such a coveted role during the pandemic was particularly welcomed.

He explained: “Getting a job on Corrie at any time would be amazing but during a pandemic it was brilliant. It’s almost like you’re part of a family.”

Are you a fan of this actor? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.