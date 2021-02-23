Marcella episode six: Questions we have after flashback to origins of Keira

Episode six of Marcella series three took us back to the end of series two – with Marcella at rock bottom, living on the streets and on the brink – so what are our burning questions after watching?

Through a series of flashbacks, we relived Marcella teetering on the edge of a high building, cutting her hair off and hacking at her face.

The episode showed us how the disturbed copper became Keira – but how and why did handler Frank find her? And is Keira brainwashed?

Here’s everything you need to know about the episode – including burning questions we have about the drama!

Marcella dyed her hair blonde and assumed a new identity in episode six of the ITV drama (Credit: ITV1)

Marcella episode six questions: How and why did Frank find Marcella?

When Frank finds Marcella at her lowest, he tells her: “The department I work for could use a dead officer.”

So we know WHY he found her…

She’s clearly useful to him.

But HOW did he find her?

When she asks him that same question, he simply replies: “I looked.”

To which she shoots back: “You shouldn’t have bothered.”

Did he have Marcella followed? Did Frank wait until she reached rock bottom before ‘saving her’?

Why didn’t Marcella take her own life?

Marcella tells Frank about her deep-rooted sorrow since the death of her daughter eight years ago.

She tells him: “I can’t move on. I can’t forget. I can’t feel anything. I can’t think straight. It’s just nothingness.”

When Frank asks her why she didn’t kill herself, she replies: “I wanted to. I still want to.”

Hugo Speer as Frank in Marcella (Credit: ITV1)

Marcella episode six questions: Has Frank brainwashed Marcella?

At this point, it’s still not clear if Frank is a good guy or not.

Frank has clearly groomed a distraught and vulnerable Marcella for undercover work.

And his motives are definitely woolly…

During her convalescence, his training includes listening to a voice recording – his own voice – telling her to “let go of the past” and “let go of Marcella”.

The tape seems to work so well, Marcella becomes totally immersed in her new identity and hates being referred to as Marcella.

Does she actually start to believe she is Keira?

Keira’s tattoo: what does it mean?

In the present, Keira discovers she has a new and raw tattoo on her back which she has no memory of getting.

The body inking – which spells out Marcella – could very well blow her cover if seen.

Is her subconscious trying to tell her something under a fugue state?

Keira calls Frank in a state, telling him “she’s talking to her, and doing things to me”.

Frank makes Marcella take a polygraph during her training (Credit: ITV1)

Episode six of series three recap

The brutal crime drama takes us back 18 months, to the end of the last series when Marcella was living rough – until Frank arrives on the scene.

The episode begins to fill in the gaps in Marcella/Keira’s story.

Meanwhile, back in the present day, Keira tries to help vulnerable Stacey and her baby escape the toxic family.

And Rav tries to talk Marcella back into returning to her family and the police force.

Marcella returns for a climatic double bill on Tuesday March 2 2021 at 9pm and 10.45pm.

