Marc Warren’s age-gap ‘romance’ with Chloe Madeley and how he wanted kids with glamour model ex

Van Der Valk star Marc Warren’s love life has been just as closely followed by fans as his career.

One of the Van Der Valk star’s past relationships was with former glamour model Abi Titmuss, who he dated for two years.

Marc, 55, previously revealed – a year into their romance – that he even wanted to have children with Abi, who is now 46 and married.

Van Der Valk star Marc Warren wanted kids with Abi

As reported by The Sun, Marc said: “I’m at an age where I look at kids and think that really appeals to me.

I know everyone says they change your life and can be a nightmare but they also fill your life with joy.

But the couple didn’t make it, going their separate ways in 2009 after allegations he’d had an affair.

Marc Warren: Age-gap ‘romance’

Another of the Mad Dog star’s more controversial love interests was Chloe Madeley.

The pair were photographed kissing in Brighton in 2012, sparking rumours of an age-gap romance.

At the time, Chloe was 24, while Marc was 45 – causing the couple’s rendezvous to gain some media attention.

Chloe had recently split from her ex-Dancing on Ice co-star Sam Attwater, who she moved in with in 2011.

But the relationship wasn’t to last with Chloe moving back in with her parents soon after.

She told the Daily Mirror at the time: “I don’t think Sam and I moved in together too quickly. If you feel it, you go with it, and that’s what we did. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t but I have no regrets.”

After being pictured kissing, Chloe and Marc then called it quits, with Chloe going on to marry England rugby union player James Haskell.

They’re now expecting their first baby.

Marc is rumoured to have secretly married his long-term girlfriend, although no official announcement has been made.

His part in Van Der Valk sees him reprise the main character in the remake of the show, detective Piet Van Der Valk.

The series was originally made in the 1970s.

Episode two of Van Der Valk will air on Sunday, August 14, on ITV, at 8pm.

