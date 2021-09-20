Manhunt: The Night Stalker – who is in the cast of series two alongside Martin Clunes?

Martin Clunes returns as DCI Colin Sutton in the second series of Manhunt on ITV1 – but who else is in the cast?

The series, this time called The Night Stalker, follows the grim investigation into the crimes of serial rapist Delroy Grant.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Manhunt – The Night Stalker follows the investigation to catch Delroy Grant (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: Martin Clunes: Who is the star’s wife and what does she do?

Manhunt: The Night Stalker on ITV1

Nine million people followed the first series of Manhunt in 2019.

The three-part story examined how DCI Colin Sutton hunted and subsequently arrested serial killer Levi Bellfield.

ITV is now showing the second series, based on the memoirs of DCI Colin Sutton.

It follows the story of Britain’s most prolific rapist who raped around 600 elderly people over 17 years.

After Colin Sutton joined the investigation, the depraved ‘Night Stalker’, real name Delroy Grant, was caught within weeks.

Manhunt cast: Martin Clunes stars as DCI Colin Sutton

Martin Clunes returns as DCI Sutton in the second series of Manhunt.

Of course, Sutton not only helped capture Levi Bellfield – as told in the first series of Manhunt – he also tracked down serial rapist Delroy Grant.

TV viewers will know Martin from his mainly comedic roles, including Doc Martin, Men Behaving Badly and Reggie Perrin.

David Witts as DC Adam Spier in the cast of Manhunt (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: Manhunt: Martin Clunes to return as DCI Colin Sutton for new series of ITV drama

David Witts is DC Adam Spier

David Witts, 30, stars as DC Adam Spier in the new series of Manhunt.

The Southend-born actor previously played Joey Branning, Derek Branning’s estranged son in EastEnders.

He starred in the BBC soap from 2012 until 2013.

David won several awards during his year-long stint.

He scooped Inside Soap’s Sexiest Male, and Most Popular Newcomer at the National Television awards.

He left Albert Square in 2013, but the door was left open for his return.

The actor has also starred in I Ship It, Recovery Road and has just finished a movie called Accidentally in Love.

And, yes, he is rather handsome, isn’t he?

Matthew Gravelle as DI Nathan Eason in Manhunt (Credit: ITV1)

Manhunt cast: Matthew Gravelle as DI Nathan Eason

Actor Matthew Gravelle portrays DI Nathan Eason in Manhunt: The Night Stalker.

Broadchurch fans may well remember the actor played someone on the other side of the law in the ITV crime series.

Matthew Gravelle portrayed the killer Joe Miller in the first ever series of Broadchurch in 2013.

He reprised the role in series two and three as well.

Welsh star Matthew, 44, has been acting for more two decades and has also appeared in Living a Lie, Keeping Faith, The Widow and Exile.

In real life, he’s married to fellow Welsh TV star Mali Harries of Hinterland fame.

Sule Rimi portrays DS Neville Hylton in Manhunt: The Night Stalker (Credit: ITV1)

Sule Rimi plays DS Neville Hylton

Actor Sule Rimi portrays DS Neville Hylton in Manhunt series two.

Sule Rimi is probably best known for playing Dr Busasa in Black Earth Rising opposite Michaela Coel in 2018.

He’s also appeared as a jobbing actor in the likes of Death in Paradise, Strike Back, Casualty and All My Sons.

Manhunt cast: Beth Goddard plays DS Cathy Rook

Beth Goddard, 52, takes on the role of DS Cathy Rook.

The British actress is probably best known for her role as Suze Littlewood in the BBC comedy series Gimme Gimme Gimme.

She also starred as Frances in Des, Hannah Fleet in Casualty and Melissa Garvey in The Eustace Bros.

Beth has also popped up in Poirot, Call the Midwife, Outlander, Silent Witness and New Tricks.

TV viewers will know Beth’s famous husband, too – she’s married to Philip Glenister!

Beth Goddard as DS Cathy Rook in Manhunt series two (Credit: ITV1)

Who plays Night Stalker Delroy Grant? Jude Akuwudike

Jude Akuwudike has the difficult task of portraying serial rapist Delroy Grant.

The 55-year-old is a Nigerian actor who has worked across stage and TV for years.

As well as appearances in productions of the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Royal National Theatre, he’s starred in Gangs of London on TV.

Other notable TV roles include that of Uncle Akie in In the Long Run, Doctor Adebimpe in Fortitude, and Vincent Daniels in The A Word.

Manhunt cast: Steve Nicolson stars as DC Kenny Munro

Steve Nicolson portrays DC Kenny Munro in the four-part series.

He’s a face you’ll recognise from the likes of The Bill, The Take and Silent Witness.

Steve played Jimmy Stevenson in River, Jack Cheshire in Whitechapel and Patrick Dempsey in Big Bad World.

EastEnders viewers will know him as neighbour from hell Gavin Sharp from more than 20 episodes in 2003.

Sule Rimi as DS Neville Hylton and Steve Nicolson as DC Kenny Munro (Credit: ITV1)

Jack Shepherd plays Dave Sutton

Veteran actor Jack Shepherd stars as Colin Sutton’s dad Dave.

The 80-year-old Leeds-born performer has been on our TV screens ever since 1962 – that’s a career spanning nearly 60 years!

He’s perhaps best known for playing Bill Brand in the 1970s series of the same name, as well as DS Wycliffe from 1994 to 1998.

Jack has also starred in The Jury, All About George and The Nativity.

Jack Shepherd as Dave Sutton in Manhunt: The Night Stalker (Credit: ITV1)

Manhunt cast: Matt Bardock portrays DS Simon Morgan

Actor Matt Bardock stars as DS Simon Morgan in Manhunt on ITV1.

Matthew, 51, is known for playing Jeff Collier in Casualty, DS Clive Barnard in A Touch of Frost and DS Davey Higgins in The Coroner.

He’s also portrayed Albie in The Lakes and Mark Craig in New Blood.

Manhunt actor Matt Bardock as DS Simon Morgan (Credit: ITV1)

Manhunt: The Night Stalker cast – who else is in the drama?

The impressive cast of Manhunt: The Night Stalker also includes various actors some of you might recognise.

Most notably, actress Claudie Blakley who reprises her role as Colin’s wife Louise Sutton.

She is best known for her role as Emma Timmins in the BBC drama series Lark Rise to Candleford.

She’s also starred in Flesh and Blood, Grantchester, Cranford and Playing the Field.

Meanwhile, Diveen Henry stars as DC Patricia Henry, Eric Kole plays Kieron Gould, Patricia Brake is Edith Kloves, and Susan Tracy portrays Maureen.

John Albasiny stars as Gavin Forbes, Bally Gill is DC Jim Corgan, Stephen Wight stars as DC Clive Grace, and Sara Gregory portrays Alice Turner.

Also, Ania Marson plays Janet Linton, Guy Williams is DCS Hamish Campbell, and Ian Conningham portrays Richard Moore.

Manhunt: The Night Stalker starts on Monday September 20 2021 at 9pm on ITV1.

Are you looking forward to watching Manhunt: The Night Stalker on ITV1? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.