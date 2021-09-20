Manhunt: The Night Stalker on ITV1: How many episodes is it, how can I watch it and is it based on a true story?

Manhunt returns to our screens with a second series entitled The Night Stalker – but what’s it about?

Is it a true story, how many parts is it and how can you watch it?

Here’s everything you need to know about the ITV1 drama starring Martin Clunes as DCI Sutton.

Manhunt – The Night Stalker follows the investigation to catch Delroy Grant (Credit: ITV1)

Manhunt: The Night Stalker on ITV1

Nine million people followed the first series of Manhunt in 2019.

The three-part story examined how DCI Colin Sutton hunted and subsequently arrested serial killer Levi Bellfield.

ITV is now showing the second series, based on the memoirs of DCI Colin Sutton (played by Martin Clunes).

Manhunt: The Night Stalker follows the story of Britain’s most prolific rapist who raped around 600 elderly people over 17 years.

Colin Sutton caught the depraved ‘Night Stalker’, real name Delroy Grant, within weeks of joining the investigation.

What is the new series of Manhunt about? Is it a true story?

Martin Clunes returns as former London Metropolitan Police detective DCI Colin Sutton.

Manhunt: The Night Stalker tells the real-life story of the race to catch a notorious serial rapist known also as Minstead Man.

Delroy Grant’s 17-year reign of terror had thousands in south east London living in fear.

The programme is based on Colin Sutton’s diaries.

ITV head of drama Polly Hill said: “I’m delighted that Martin Clunes will play DCI Colin Sutton once again, taking on a case that had gone unsolved for almost two decades.

“The team behind the first Manhunt – Ed Whitmore, Marc Evans, along with Buffalo and Philippa Braithwaite – will make sure this is another compelling and respectful dramatisation of a truly shocking crime that affected so many families.”

Jude Akuwudike stars as Delroy Grant in Manhunt (Credit: ITV1)

How many parts is Manhunt series two The Night Stalker?

Manhunt: The Night Stalker is a four-part drama.

Each episode will be one hour long, including adverts.

The finale will air on Thursday September 24 2021 at 9pm.

ITV confirmed a second series of Manhunt had been commission in November 2020.

Producer Philippa Braithwaite said at the time: “The drama explores how Colin came late to the inquiry and helped solve it in a matter of weeks, taking an incredibly dangerous serial rapist off the streets.”

How can I watch the second series of Manhunt?

Manhunt series two, entitled The Night Stalker, starts on Monday September 20 2021 at 9pm on ITV1.

Episode two will air the next night, on Tuesday September 21 2021 at the same time.

Episodes three will follow on Wednesday September 22 2021.

The fourth and final episode airs on Thursday September 23 2021.

All the episodes will be available on the ITV Hub after transmission.

Sule Rimi as DS Neville Hylton and Steve Nicolson as DC Kenny Munro (Credit: ITV1)

Where is series two of Manhunt filmed?

Martin Clunes filmed scenes for series two in Woolwich, South East London.

The new series continued filming in locations such as The Old Bank of England building on Bridge Street.

The venue was transformed into a London police station for the duration of filming.

Numerous other locations were also used including A Bond warehouse on Bristol’s Floating Harbour, the Lord Mayor’s Reception room in City Hall and multiple residential streets in Stoke Bishop, Westbury on Trym, Easton, St Paul’s and Henbury.

Exterior filming took place in locations such as Berkeley square, Victoria Street, the railway arches on Stapleton Road, Wine street near Castle Park, Knowle Cricket Club and Henleaze Junior School.

The driving sequences for season two were shot along St Phillips Causeway and Gloucester Road.

Producer Jo Willett says: “Although Manhunt: The Night Stalker is set in suburban South London, we decided to move the majority of our shoot to Bristol, with a few days at the end for some key London shots.”

Manhunt: The Night Stalker starts on Monday September 20 2021 at 9pm on ITV1.

