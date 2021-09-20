Martin Clunes returns to our TV screens as the dedicated and determined DCI Colin Sutton in Manhunt series two this week – but can you still watch Manhunt series one?

In 2019, the Doc Martin actor proved he was capable of so much more than comedy when he portrayed real-life Met detective Sutton.

Manhunt series one has been watched by more than nine million viewers since it first aired.

Manhunt – The Night Stalker stars Martin Clunes as DCI Colin Sutton (Credit: ITV1)

Manhunt series one – can I still watch it?

The good news is that Manhunt is still available to watch.

For those of you who missed the first series, you can still catch it on various platforms.

The series comprises of three hour-long episodes.

How do I watch it now?

Manhunt series one is currently available to watch on the ITV Hub.

The three-part drama is free to watch on the ITV Hub, or ad-free on ITV Hub+.

It’s also available to BritBox subscribers.

Alternatively, Amazon Prime has the episodes to download for £2.49p an episode or the entire series one costs £6.99p.

Manhunt – The Night Stalker follows the investigation to catch Delroy Grant (Credit: ITV1)

When did Manhunt series one first air?

The first series of Manhunt made its debut in the United Kingdom on January 6 2019.

The series aired over three consecutive nights.

Consolidated figures showed an average of 8.7 million viewers across the three episodes, rising further to nine million viewers when online viewing is included.

Manhunt became ITV’s highest rated launch of a new drama series since the first series of Broadchurch in 2013.

The series won two BAFTA Cymru awards for Best Director and Best Actor for Celyn Jones.

On March 6 2019, the show was renewed for a second series which airs in September 2021.

What was it about?

The first series saw DCI Sutton pursuing serial killer Levi Bellfield.

The three-part series showed how his team eventually linked the murder of Amélie Delagrange on Twickenham Green, in 2004, to the murder of Marsha McDonnell a year earlier and the murder of schoolgirl Milly Dowler in 2002.

Eventually, Levi Bellfield was convicted of the murders of Marsha McDonnell and Amélie Delagrange and the attempted murder of Sarah Knight.

He was sentenced to three life sentences with a recommendation to never be released from prison.

Furthermore, on June 23 2011, Levi Bellfield was found guilty of the murder of Milly Dowler, and sentenced to a second life imprisonment.

Martin Clunes as DCI Colin Sutton and Matt Bardock as DS Simon Morgan (Credit: ITV1)

Watch Manhunt series one: Is series two a sequel?

Series two of Manhunt is not strictly a sequel to Manhunt.

Although Martin Clunes reprises his role as real life DCI Colin Sutton, the case is totally different to series one.

Manhunt series one is based on the true story surrounding the investigation into the death of French student Amélie Delagrange.

The subsequent manhunt eventually led to the arrest of Levi Bellfield for Delagrange’s murder.

Martin Clunes’ Detective Chief Inspector Colin Sutton was Senior Investigating Officer on the case.

Series two focuses on the vile crimes of serial rapist Delroy Grant, also known as The Night Stalker and the Minstead Man.

Viewers can watch and enjoy series two without having watched series one – although it’s a richer experience if you HAVE watched the first series.

Manhunt series two, The Night Stalker, airs across consecutive nights from Monday September 20 2021 to Thursday September 23 2021 at 9pm on ITV1.

