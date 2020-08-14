Mandy started on BBC Two last night and viewers are calling it the best new comedy they have seen in years.

The series, made up of six 15-minute episodes, got underway on Thursday (August 13) evening, and those watching at home thought it was “hilarious”.

BBC viewers love comedy series Mandy (Credit: BBC)

What is Mandy on BBC Two about?

It stars Diane Morgan as the titular Mandy, a woman willing to do anything to get what she wants.

The programme sees her trying out a new health regime and renting out one of her spare rooms on accommodation marketplace Airbnb.

The first two episodes of the show – written and directed by Diane – aired last night and viewers heaped praise on it on Twitter.

It stars Diane Morgan, who also wrote and directed it (Credit: BBC)

What did viewers think of it?

One said: “I have to say that @missdianemorgan’s work is up there with the comedic character creations of Steve Coogan. Go join his pedestal. #mandy.”

Another wrote: “Watched #Mandy last night on BBC2 , it was brilliant. So funny, totally love anything @missdianemorgan does.”

This is the best comedy.

A third tweeted: “Watched all six episodes of #Mandy last night, plus the pilot. Keep remembering bits of it – the scene in the sushi restaurant especially – and chuckling to myself. Very silly and bloody funny.”

The extractor fan scene had viewers in stitches (Credit: BBC)

A fourth said: “Hi @missdianemorgan, watched all of #Mandy last night and found it hilarious, wonderful, gross and with some lines and almost cartoon-like stills in scenes that will live long in the mind. The music chosen was fabulous too. Congratulations, loved it.”

‘This is my Shakespeare’

Someone else put: “Aw I bloody loved #Mandy… it’s beautiful. To me, every ep is a mini work of art! Obsessed! I think fans of this show are my people! Make yourself known! This is my Shakespeare!”

“@missdianemorgan @BBCTwo this is the best comedy, needed right now!” said a sixth. “Simple, like #Mandy…”

“#Mandy is bloody hilarious,” another said, adding: “I loved the short and this is just pitch perfect. Diane Morgan at her absolute best. Can’t stop laughing.”

One particular scene, in which Mandy got her hair caught in an extractor fan while trying to have a cheeky cigarette in work, had viewers in stitches.

“Was brilliant! The scene where Mandy has a sneaky cigarette but getting her hair sucked into the air vent,” said one.

“I was thinking Mandy was going to fall in the toilet,” said another. “Didn’t expect hair getting caught in extractor fan and catching toilet alight with the dropped ciggy. Brilliant.”

Mandy continues on Thursday (August 20) at 9.30pm on BBC Two.

All six episodes of the series are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer

