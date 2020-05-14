Mancs In Mumbai: Viewers in tears as dad Dougie meets long lost cousin Darryl

ITV viewers were in tears as the Thomas brothers' dad, Dougie, got to meet a long lost relative on Absolutely India: Mancs In Mumbai.

Episode three of the programme, which stars former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas, ex-Emmerdale star Adam and Love Island 2016 contestant Scott, aired last night (Wednesday, May 13).

Absolutely India: Mancs In Mumbai follows the Thomas brother's journey to learn more about their heritage (Credit: ITV)

Read more: The Thomas brother's mum Gail is seriously glamorous

Last week, the brothers got to meet their cousin, Keshia, who they learned was also an entertainer as she wowed them with her singing voice.

What happened in last night's episode?

In Wednesday's episode, Keshia promised to introduce them to more relatives. She sent a text letting them know their uncle, Darryl, wanted to meet them.

They got a taxi to his neighbourhood and Ryan told viewers it was tradition in India to come bearing gifts. While they had a hunt around in the local shops, their dad Dougie spoke to a man who knew Darryl and advised him to buy a bottle of scotch.

Ryan told viewers: "This meeting with Darryl is huge for all of us. His father, Douglas, was our granddad Nolan's brother. Sadly, the two of them lost touch once Granddad moved to the UK.

Family reunions always make me so emosh!

"So finding out he had a son, who still lives in Mumbai today, was massive news."

Dougie said excitedly: "I never expected to find my first cousin. And we're going to meet!

"I want to just feel if I can see my father and his father in him."

Darryl soon appeared and Dougie said: "That's a Thomas! Defintely Darryl. Definitely a Thomas."

Dad Dougie got to meet his cousin, Darryl (Credit: ITV)

They approached and Dougie threw his arms around his cousin. They embraced warmly, the brothers standing quietly behind them.

And when Darryl turned to the lads, they all burst out laughing and cheered as they shook hands.

The reunion had viewers in tears (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers think?

Reacting to the meeting on Twitter, one viewer wrote: "The Thomas bros are just too lovely! Brought a tear to my eye seeing their dad meet his cousin tonight!

"They just seem like normal, lovely, caring lads! Let’s have more of them on our screens #itv @adamthomas21 @scottyspecial @ryanjamesthomas #mancsinmumbai."

Another tweeted: "Family reunions always make me so emosh! #mancsinmumbai."

Read more: Mancs In Mumbai viewers beg for another Thomas brothers show with longer episodes

A third said: "I'm in tears right now. I'm so happy for the Thomas brothers and Dougie to meet their family. #mancsinmumbai."

"@adamthomas21 @scottyspecial @ryanjamesthomas nothing but love," someone else commented. "Tonight's episode brought tears, it's just incredible what you've experienced with each other and your father. No words. #mancsinmumbai."

- Absolutely India: Mancs In Mumbai continues on Wednesday (May 20) at 8pm on ITV

