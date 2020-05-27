Mancs In Mumbai viewers predict second series in the Caribbean

Viewers of Absolutely India: Mancs In Mumbai have predicted there will be a second series in the Caribbean.

The ITV show follows Ryan, Adam and Scott Thomas as they discover their family roots in India alongside their dad Dougie.

During tonight's show, the family first visited where their grandfather lived as a child.

Viewers of Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai have demanded a second series in the Caribbean (Credit: ITV)

Adam and Scott then had Indian head massages and took part in a game of cricket.

Meanwhile, Ryan and his dad went off to discover more about their family roots and found out Dougie's grandmother was Caribbean.

The pair met Dougie's cousin Glen, who had flown in from Dubai.

Glen revealed a gravestone which had the name of Dougie's Grandma Rose on it.

Glen said: "Rose was West Indian. She had Caribbean blood."

The Thomas brothers and their dad are discovering their heritage in India (Credit: ITV)

Ryan said: "Say again?" to which Glen said: "Yes, West Indian, Caribbean. That's our bloodline."

The former Coronation Street actor asked: "So we have Caribbean in us?" to which Glen said: "Yes!"

We're finding out more than we expected.

Ryan exclaimed: "No we don't!"

Glen replied: "We have. Why do we have the curly hair? Where do we get it from? Grandma Rose."

Ryan said: "Oh my God. This is amazing!"

The boys discovered they have Caribbean blood in them (Credit: ITV)

Dougie admitted: "That's a shock. Dad's never mentioned that."

Ryan said: "We're finding out more than we expected."

Speaking to the camera, he added: "Our great-grandma, my dad's grandma was black, Caribbean, West Indian.

"We had no idea! Really special that. Really, really special. We've got Caribbean blood in us, who would have thought it?"

Viewers are now predicting a second series will see the boys visit the Caribbean.

The Thomas brothers visit their grandad’s former one-room house, which he shared with his brother, two sisters, mum and dad.



Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai continues tonight at 8pm on ITV and @ITVHub: https://t.co/y1MI8RD8uJ@ryanjamesthomas @adamthomas21 @scottyspecial pic.twitter.com/kmebAXOkb9 — ITV (@ITV) May 27, 2020

What did they say?

One person said on Twitter: "#MancsInTheCarribean is next #mancsinmumbai."

After that, another wrote: "Next series Mancs in Jamaica lads?"

In addition, a third added: "So, I guess this is setting us up for #MancsInJamaica, I'm game, anyone else?!"

#mancsinmumbai So, I guess this is setting us up for #MancsInJamaica, I'm game, anyone else?*! — Jan Wilkins (@janwilkins59) May 27, 2020

Meanwhile, one person even suggested setting up a petition for a second series in the Caribbean.

They said: "Petition for series 2 Mancs in the Caribbean."

Petition for series 2 Mancs in the Caribbean #mancsinmumbai — Jennifer Mistry (@Jenny_crayon) May 27, 2020

Earlier this month, the boys appeared on ITV's Lorraine and discussed future plans for the show.

Lorraine Kelly asked if they would do Bollywood movies to which Adam said: "I don't know about that. Listen, I'd love to go out there again.

"To go to Bollywood and go back to Mumbai. Any chance we get to go back there... and especially to do a film out there? You never know, Lorraine! Watch this space."

Mancs In Mumbai continues on ITV, Wednesday, June 3, at 8pm.

