Mancs In Mumbai: Thomas brothers discuss films plans on Lorraine

Actor Adam Thomas and his brothers Ryan and Scott have teased the prospect of following up Absolutely India: Mancs In Mumbai with a film shot in India.

The trio hinted at possible plans to create a movie on the back of the success of their ITV reality series.

The Thomas brothers could make a film on the back of the success of Mancs In Mumbai (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Mancs In Mumbai: The Thomas brothers' mum is a seriously glam grandma

During an interview on today's (Wednesday, May 20) Lorraine segment on Good Morning Britain, Adam revealed they could well end up shooting a film.

What did Adam Thomas say on Lorraine?

Lorraine Kelly asked if they would do Bollywood movies. Adam said: "I don't know about that. Listen, I'd love to go out there again.

"To go to Bollywood and go back to Mumbai. Any chance we get to go back there... and especially to do a film out there? You never know, Lorraine! Watch this space."

Adam Thomas told Lorraine to "watch this space" regarding a film (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere in the interview, Ryan had Lorraine in stitches as he showed off baby Roman on camera today - and the tot was covered in poo!

Watch this space.

The four of them talked about the coronavirus lockdown and how it had prevented everyone from seeing their loved ones.

Ryan's partner Lucy made an appearance with their son, Roman (Credit: ITV)

Adam and Scott appeared to be feeling this particularly keenly. Their big brother, Ryan, only recently welcomed a son with his fiancée, Lucy Mecklenburgh.

Lorraine said to Adam and Scott: "Now, one of the things about lockdown which is a real shame, is that that you haven't seen your baby nephew."

Scott replied: "I know, absolutely gutted. But you know what, we stay in touch so much... when we finally meet Roman, it's going to be a very special day."

Former TOWIE star Lucy then appeared on Ryan's camera with baby Roman.

Roman's hilarious TV debut

"Awww so cute," Lorraine gushed, as the tot came into view with his mum. "You look so well, and your baby's gorgeous," she told Lucy.

Grinning, Ryan said: "We put him in his best outfit today and, just for you, on camera..."

Ryan then held Roman up, to show that his nappy had leaked poo up his back.

Poor Roman's nappy had leaked (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Mancs In Mumbai: Viewers in tears as dad Dougie meets long lost cousin Darryl

His brothers burst out cheering. Lorraine, laughing, said: "Well... that's what they do! That's what they do and it's fine. It's allowed. He's absolutely gorgeous."

The Thomas brothers' TV show, Mancs In Mumbai, has been a hit with ITV viewers so far.

Starring all three of them alongside their dad, Dougie, it charts their journey through the streets of India's biggest city. There, they meet relatives and learn more about their heritage.

- Absolutely India: Mancs In Mumbai continues tonight (Wednesday, May 20) at 8pm on ITV

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.