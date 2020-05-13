Mancs In Mumbai: The Thomas brothers' mum is a seriously glam grandma

Anyone watching Mancs In Mumbai: Absolutely India can see what an incredibly close relationship celebrity brothers Ryan, Adam and Scott Thomas share.
They are also incredibly tight with their adorable dad Dougie James - and, even though they were estranged from him for a while in their childhood, there appears no bitterness.
View this post on Instagram
The Thomas Throw Back Thursday ❤️ Just three boys and their Dad 👌 @ryanthomas84 @adamthomas21
The telly star siblings are also very much Mummy's boys and clearly adore mum Gail Waring.
And, not too surprisingly, she's just as gorgeous as her offspring!
View this post on Instagram
The lads often share pics on social media with the family Matriarch, who's an adoring grandma to Ryan's kids Scarlett and Roman, and Adam's children Teddy and Elsie-Rose.
Gail was married to 70s musician Dougie, but they divorced after the birth of their twins Adam and Scott.
Ryan has previously revealed that his mum and dad's relationship has been very strained in the past
He told Star TV: "The first time they were together again was for my 21st birthday.
"But my dad had to be on one side of the room and my mum on the other."
View this post on Instagram
Want to Thankyou Scott for being my hero in so many ways 💝💓. Love you 💝
'Emotional'
Speaking on the show earlier in the series, Ryan admitted: "My dad left us for years when we were younger.
"And then he came back into our lives and we never really talked about it.
"There were a lot of unanswered questions, which we touched on and I think we needed to. It got quite emotional."
View this post on Instagram
Mancs support
Gail is obviously super proud of her boys, sharing a message of support about Mancs In Mumbai last week, urging her followers to tune in.
View this post on Instagram
Perhaps the three brothers can do a follow-up series with their mum next time - viewers are desperate to see more of them.
View this post on Instagram
Are you enjoying the series? Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story