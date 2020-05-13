Mancs In Mumbai: The Thomas brothers' mum is a seriously glam grandma

Anyone watching Mancs In Mumbai: Absolutely India can see what an incredibly close relationship celebrity brothers Ryan, Adam and Scott Thomas share.

Mancs In Mumbai is proving a hit with viewers (Credit: ITV)

They are also incredibly tight with their adorable dad Dougie James - and, even though they were estranged from him for a while in their childhood, there appears no bitterness.

The telly star siblings are also very much Mummy's boys and clearly adore mum Gail Waring.

And, not too surprisingly, she's just as gorgeous as her offspring!

View this post on Instagram Love this 💓 my boy and my gorgeous Ted 😎 A post shared by Gail Waring (@gail.rebecca) on Jan 6, 2020 at 12:11pm PST

The lads often share pics on social media with the family Matriarch, who's an adoring grandma to Ryan's kids Scarlett and Roman, and Adam's children Teddy and Elsie-Rose.

It's clear looking at Gail where the Thomas boys' good looks come from (Credit: Shutterstock/ITV Studios)

Gail was married to 70s musician Dougie, but they divorced after the birth of their twins Adam and Scott.

Ryan has previously revealed that his mum and dad's relationship has been very strained in the past

He told Star TV: "The first time they were together again was for my 21st birthday.

"But my dad had to be on one side of the room and my mum on the other."

'Emotional'

Speaking on the show earlier in the series, Ryan admitted: "My dad left us for years when we were younger.

"And then he came back into our lives and we never really talked about it.

"There were a lot of unanswered questions, which we touched on and I think we needed to. It got quite emotional."

View this post on Instagram Mother & Son time 💜 A post shared by Ryan Thomas (@ryanthomas84) on Apr 14, 2019 at 10:46am PDT

Mancs support

Gail is obviously super proud of her boys, sharing a message of support about Mancs In Mumbai last week, urging her followers to tune in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gail Waring (@gail.rebecca) on May 6, 2020 at 2:39am PDT

Perhaps the three brothers can do a follow-up series with their mum next time - viewers are desperate to see more of them.

View this post on Instagram Trio ❤️ A post shared by Ryan Thomas (@ryanthomas84) on Sep 29, 2018 at 8:04am PDT

