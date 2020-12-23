Maisie Smith and HRVY have finally “snogged” just days after performing in the Strictly Come Dancing finale.

The former contestants have fuelled romance rumours in recent months, with HRVY previously calling the EastEnders actress “beautiful”.

But as the two were forced to adhere to strict coronavirus measures, little happened over the course of the BBC dance competition.

Strictly Come Dancing stars Maisie Smith and HRVY have finally ‘snogged’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened between Maisie Smith and HRVY?

According to The Sun, the young couple had their first drunken snog backstage at Elstree film studios.

Maisie, 19, and HRVY, 21, who met over three months ago, have since been texting and hope to meet up in the near future.

Maisie and Hrvy has been brewing for weeks

A production source told the publication: “Maisie and HRVY has been brewing for weeks. The pair are so flirty together, and genuinely have a real laugh whenever they see one another.

“But they were always really disciplined about not crossing any lines whilst the show was filming.

HRVY and Maisie shared a drunken snog (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“BBC bosses had explicitly warned against any romances, desperate to avoid any more ‘curse of Strictly’ stories.”

The insider added that while the pair may have gone against social distancing rules, the kiss happened before Tier 4 restrictions came into play.

How did their Strictly Come Dancing romance start?

Earlier on in the series, the two were spotted sending flirty messages to each other on Instagram.

Meanwhile, last month, HRVY admitted he was looking forward to getting to know Maisie once the show was over.

Maisie made it to the Strictly finale with dance partner Gorka Marquez (Credit: BBC)

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “I’ll be in my prime and ready. I’m sure at one point, when we can, Maisie and I will go out for dinner. I’m pretty sure she’s single too.

“I haven’t actually asked, but if we ever go for a meal, I’ll make sure I check first.

“Maisie’s an amazing girl, very beautiful, but for now I’m just going to concentrate on the dancing because I fancy getting to the final.”

And it appears the feelings were mutual, with Maisie calling the singer a “beautiful guy”.

HRVY and pro partner Janette Manrara (Credit: BBC)

However, it wasn’t completely plain sailing for the pair after they were caught breaking social distancing rules ahead of appearing on It Takes Two.

In fact, the couple were told off by BBC bosses over the breach.

HRVY explained to PA news agency: “Obviously we try our best to socially distance when we are walking around the studios and outside, but obviously when you are walking and talking you don’t even realise.

“But no one touched each other. I just think we were maybe slightly closer than two metres while we were talking.”

