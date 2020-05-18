Maigret on ITV: Coronation Street fans spot Geoff Metcalfe actor Ian Bartholomew in Rowan Atkinson detective drama

Fans of Coronation Street were stunned last night to see the actor who plays evil Geoff Metcalfe pop up in Maigret.

On Sunday evening, ITV aired a repeat of the detective drama Maigret Sets a Trap - a feature-length episode that first aired in 2016 and stars Mr Bean actor Rowan Atkinson as the titular chief inspector.

Maigret, which stars Rowan Atkinson, features Coronation Street's Geoff Metcalfe actor Ian Bartholomew (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Van Der Valk on ITV: Viewers turn off 'shockingly bad' drama after two episodes

Set in 1950s Paris, it tells the story of a series of gruesome murders in the French capital's quaint village of Montmartre.

Who does Ian Bartholomew play?

There are a number of recognisable faces in the supporting cast, including Killing Eve's Fiona Shaw and Friday Night Dinner favourite Mark Heap.

But viewers were both delighted and shocked to see one of Corrie's most talked-about villains crop up.

Maigret takes ITV viewers to 1950s Paris (Credit: ITV)

Ian Bartholemew, who plays horrible abuser Geoff in the ITV soap, also has a role in Maigret Sets a Trap. He plays a reporter known as the Baron.

Reacting on Twitter before Maigret Sets a Trap was over, viewers joked that Ian's character must be the killer.

Ian plays a reporter (Credit: ITV)

One asked: "What's Geoff Metcalfe doing on Maigret? He must be the killer! #Corrie #maigret"

Another said: "See nasty Geoff from #Corrie is in #maigret on ITV now."

A third wrote: "Bloody hell, it's evil Geoff from Corrie! #Maigret #CoronationStreet."

Clearly he's the killer.

Someone else said: "#Maigret mon dieu! It's Geoff from #Corrie! He dun it!"

A fifth tweeted: "It's Geoff from Corrie. Clearly he's the killer #maigret."

"Women being murdered and Geoff is a reporter... that's where you need to start looking," reasoned another viewer.

What’s Geoff Metcalfe doing on Maigret? He must be the killer! #Corrie #maigret — Andrew Butterwick (@MOTForever) May 17, 2020

See nasty Geoff from #Corrie is in #maigret on ITV now — Julie Smith (@JulieSmith2001) May 17, 2020

It’s Geoff from Corrie. Clearly he’s the killer #maigret — uɥoɾ (@JohnFr101) May 17, 2020

Women being murdered and Geoff is a reporter .. that's where you need to start looking #Corrie #maigret — Mark LeDecés (@MarkLeDeces) May 17, 2020

In Coronation Street, Geoff's abusive behaviour as continued to stir up viewers.

Geoff's story set to continue

His victim, Yasmeen Nazir, was jailed for defending herself by stabbing him and furious fans have started a petition to have her freed.

Whatever happens, it seems the story will continue for some time.

Abuser Geoff survived the attack (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Normal People star Paul Mescal hits back at claims BBC drama is 'like a porno'

Show boss Iain MacLeod revealed at a recent virtual Coronation Street press event: "The timelines [are] shunted due to the lockdown but I think it's fair to imagine that it will be this year.

"What form of comeuppance is up for discussion. We wanted a redemptive ending for Yasmeen obviously and the toughest it's going to get for her is over the next months.

"It's towards the end of the year but the key thing is to impart the right message. For the sake of the people it has impacted we have to tell the right ending with some positivity."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.