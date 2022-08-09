MAFSA: Daniel Holmes announces split from Carolina Santos

MAFSA stars Daniel Holmes and Carolina Santos certainly made an unforgettable appearance on the show in season 9.

The controversial pair shocked everyone at home when they revealed that they were having an affair.

They then had the audacity to ask to recouple and continue the experiment together!

However after weeks of speculation, Daniel has finally confirmed that the pair have gone their separate ways.

Daniel and Carolina had an affair on Married At First Sight Australia (Credit: E4)

Daniel and Carolina had an affair on MAFSA

The infamous pair were involved in one of the biggest scandals in Married At First Sight Australia history this season.

Dan and Carolina began hooking up while Carolina was still married to her MAFSA husband Dion Giannarelli.

Daniel had already left the experiment after his marriage with Jessica Seracino didn’t work out, but he stuck around to seduce another man’s wife!

The pair had several “secret” meet ups, while Dion was still desperately trying to make his marriage with Carolina work.

Things took a dramatic turn, when the pair walked in hand in hand at a couple’s meeting with the experts, leaving Dion heartbroken.

Dan and Carolina then begged the experts to let them continue the experiment as a couple, but the panel of experts didn’t feel it was fair on the other contestants.

Married At First Sight Australia stars Daniel Holmes and Carolina Santos have split (Credit: E4)

Daniel and Carolina go their separate ways

Fans have been speculating about the couple’s split for a while, after Carolina shared an Instagram post alongside a worrying caption.

She said: “Smile and no one will see how broken you are inside.”

This led many concerned fans to assume that Carolina’s post was a result of heartbreak.

One fan commented: “Oh, dear Lord…Was there a break-up? Well, this is a shock. Thought it would at least last six more minutes.”

Another said: “Have you split up with Daniel?”

Yesterday, Daniel Holmes finally confirmed that the rumours were in fact true on his Instagram.

Daniel shared a statement saying: “I’m getting bombarded at the moment, considering all the articles outright know about the status of Carolina and I.

“I think it’s been obvious for a while we have gone our separate ways. There’s no right way to deal with these situations.

“There’s a huge pressure to just hold off going public for as long as possible cause you know all the hate that’s gonna come.”

Daniel then went on to wish his ex Carolina all the best.

He said: “I wish Carolina all the best and I know she feels the same for me.

“We had very unique experiences together full of every emotion possible but life just had a different plan for us.”

