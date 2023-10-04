‘These professionals need to step in’: MAFS UK viewers fume over ‘red flag’ Brad as he shuts down wife Shona

MAFS UK viewers were left fuming at “red flag” Brad over his treatment of wife Shona – and the pair have since responded.

The newly-married couple are one of many stars on the new series of the hit E4 show. However, in the latest episode (October 3) things took a rather brutal turn when Brad, who is no stranger to controversy, lashed out at Shona.

So much so, that viewers demanded the professionals step in when the show descended into pure chaos.

The newlyweds clashed at the dinner party (Credit: E4)

MAFS UK fans demand experts to step in

In MAFS UK, it was time for a famous dinner party – which usually brings plenty of drama to the table. And Tuesday’s episode was no exception. The newlyweds were tasked with asking each other questions. Shona asked Brad: “How do you feel about me?” He then started his lengthy declaration of love and quipped: “Right now, even stronger than I did previously.

“I am very aware of love and love’s experiences because I have been through a lot in my life. In this experiment I’ve been forced to let go. Any egotistical traits I’ve been forced to surrender and let this just take over.

“So, when I started to feel the warm fuzzy butterflies rise up from my spine to the solar plexus I was like oh no and the universe was going are you joking me? I see you and I love you,” he added, grabbing Shona’s face.

Viewers were not impressed with him (Credit: E4)

Brad snaps at wife on MAFS UK

However, his speech didn’t seem to go down well with the other contestants who yawned and rolled their eyes. Shona was left panicking and stressed at what her co-stars were doing. She proclaimed: “People are clearly doubting us now. They don’t think we are their favourite couple!”

Brad then erupted and fumed:”‘It’s emotionally immature to be shook by other people’s opinions!” He then snapped at Shona claiming she needed “external validation”.

MAFS UK descends into chaos

He then fumed even more and told her to stop talking. He said: “You need to let it go.” Shona wasn’t having it though and attempted to add to the conversation. But Brad fired back: “Shut up! Shut up!”

Brad’s tone and attitude sparked a reaction from the professionals – who were watching the carnage unfold in another room. With her jaw on the floor, Mel Schilling said: “Ooooh, wow.”

Even the experts were left stunned at his outburst (Credit: E4)

Viewers dub Brad a ‘walking red flag’

Brad and his reaction got plenty of people talking at home – who were not impressed with the way he spoke to his wife. Rushing over to X, formerly known as Twitter, one said: “Brad is literally a walking red flag.”

Other fans even demanded the experts to intervene and do something. Another fan penned: “Those professionals need to step in and stop Brad’s behaviour. Massive red flags. Manipulation. Emotional abuse.”

A third quipped: “Serious red flags Brad. So-called experts need to be vigilant.”

Brad responded to the savage scene (Credit: Instagram Story)

Brad and Shona break silence

As the episode finished airing and following the uproar, Brad and Shona took to social media. Taking to his Instagram Story, he uploaded a picture of himself in bed covering his face, with the caption: “That edit was difficult to watch.”

Meanwhile Shona responded to a fan who sent her their love. She gushed: “Thank you so much. Tonight was hard to watch. I’ll get back to this in the morning. Love to you all.”

