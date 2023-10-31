MAFS UK star Nikita Jasmine taken to hospital after ‘random attack’ in nightclub toilets

One of the stars of reality TV show MAFS UK has revealed how she was brutally attacked in a nightclub bathroom this weekend. The star, 29, was partying in Newcastle when the brutal attack occurred.

MAFS UK star Nikita Jasmine has detailed how she was attacked in the bar toilets – seemingly at random. She was then taken to hospital, suffering from broken ribs.

Nikita revealed the news on her Instagram Stories, reaching out to fans for witnesses to the attack.

Nikita has revealed she was attacked this weekend (Credit: E4/YouTube)

MAFS UK star Nikita Jasmine reveals details of random nightclub attack

In her Instagram Story, the MAFS UK and Celebs Go Dating star explained why she had not been responding to messages lately. As well as a case of tonsillitis, she had also been attacked while on a night out.

“Anyone who’s tried contacting me since the weekend I’m ILL. At A&E because I’ve got tonsillitis BAD again, shock horror,” Nikita wrote.

“On antibiotics for a week & ribs are fractured from some [bleeped] idiot so getting that looked at now. Random attack,” she continued.

“Don’t want a million messages, I’m sweet just not well, will sort it all out when I’m feeling better.”

She then asked fans for any witnesses to the attack. “Anyone who saw what happened on Saturday night, message me. Will be kept private,” she said.

Nikita was axed from the dating show after clashing with her fellow castmates (Credit: E4/YouTube)

Why was Nikita Jasmine axed from the show?

Nikita made headlines in 2021 after being suddenly axed from the show. She was dragged away from a cast dinner after launching into an expletive-laden against her co-stars.

She was then axed from the show for breaching E4’s code of conduct. A spokesperson at the time said: “The wellbeing of cast and crew is our utmost priority at all times throughout production and beyond.

“During filming, a situation escalated off camera and Nikita displayed a level of aggression that was unacceptable and breached our agreed code of conduct on behaviour.

“As a result, she was asked to leave the experiment. All involved have been offered support and Nikita has since apologised and resolved the situation with those involved.”

