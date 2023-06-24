MAFS UK fave reveals reason behind shock split and confirms they’re ‘no longer talking’

The first same-sex couple on MAFS UK split after two years, and the real reason behind it has been revealed.

Matt Jameson and ex-husband Dan McKee looked like they could be a match made in heaven when they met. But the pair sadly went their separate ways after Married at First Sight finished.

After splitting in December, Matt, 41, has opened up about what caused them to drift apart.

Matt says “time is running out”

The 41-year-old desperately wants children, and he fears time is “time is running out”. He explained that he is feeling the pressure as he wants to be an active father.

Dan and Matt met on MAFS UK (Credit: Channel 4)

Speaking about the end of their relationship, he told The Sun: “I loved Dan, I really did love him. It’s taken me ages to get over this because I was pretty heartbroken and there were so many factors to the relationship breaking down.

“It’s really hard, especially because I uprooted my life to live in Northern Ireland [with Dan] and put 110 per cent into it. I went on MAFS to meet someone to build a life with and have a family, so to see that wasn’t going to happen was upsetting.

“It’s not that Dan changed his mind, it just became clear it wasn’t going in that direction. We were on different pages and wanted different things. We are very, very different people and came together in this unconventional way, which was like a pressure cooker.”

Matt confirmed they are having a “break from contact”, and haven’t spoken “in a while”.

MAFS stars split

The couple released a joint statement on Instagram in December 2022 confirming the split. But they assured fans it was amicable and that they are remaining friends.

Matt and Dan went their separate ways in December (Credit: Channel 4)

They wrote: “Hey guys! As you all know, we have been on an incredible adventure together the last two years and we have given ourselves every opportunity to make things work as a couple, but over the last few months we have realised that we are actually better as friends.

“Break ups are never easy, even when amicable, but we can’t thank you enough for your support and kindness following our journey together.

“There’s nothing but love and good energy between us, and we feel very lucky to have found each other in our lives. Just sadly not as a couple! And although we are parting ways, we will always continue to support one another.”

