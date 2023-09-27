MAFS UK viewers brand Peggy a ‘red flag machine’ as they make huge U-turn on Georges

MAFS UK star Peggy came under fire over her behaviour on the show last night (Tuesday, September 26), with some branding the 32-year-old a “red flag machine”.

Peggy’s behaviour was so bad for some, that they even made a U-turn on their opinion of controversial star Georges!

Peggy’s behaviour came under fire (Credit: E4)

What happened on Peggy and Georges’ honeymoon on MAFS UK last night?

Last night’s edition of Married At First Sight UK saw Peggy and Georges jet off to Thailand for their honeymoon.

However, things quickly soured during a hypothetical conversation about Peggy hypothetically doing OnlyFans. Hypothetically.

Georges told his new wife that if she wanted to post adult content online, he would back her and support her. However, this didn’t seem to be something Peggy was happy with.

Later on, Peggy clashed with Georges again over the hypothetical OnlyFans.

“The fact that you said you’d be okay with me doing it [OnlyFans], that doesn’t bode well with me,” she said. “I just think it’s different values and different points of view,” Georges replied.

After declaring that she “feels like a fool”, Peggy stormed off, leaving her new husband to wonder what on earth he’d done wrong.

Peggy lost it a couple of times (Credit: E4)

Peggy flies off the handle again

Later on, after apologising and making up, Peggy and Georges sat down for a drink. During their drink together, they discusses Georges’ online gaming channel.

Speaking about some of the things he’s done on his channel, Georges revealed that he had once had his nipple electrocuted by a fly swatter. He also said that he’d done squats on a livestream. For some reason, Peggy didn’t like any of this.

“It’s all just a laugh, it’s all just a joke,” Georges said. Peggy didn’t see the funny side though.

“To be honest, that’s [bleeping] frustrated me,” Peggy snapped. “I don’t mean to sound controlling or possessive, because that’s not my character. But I’m not okay with that.”

“Like, I’m actually in shock,” she then continued. “I’m listening to you. I’m not hearing what I want to hear.”

“If you continue to do this, that doesn’t work for me,” she then said. “I feel really [bleep] now Georges, because I feel vulnerable and I don’t like it.” Peggy then stormed off. Again.

Fans feel for Georges (Credit: E4)

MAFS UK viewers make U-turn on Georges as they slam Peggy

Viewers were stunned by Peggy’s behaviour last night, with some finding it so bad that they made a complete U-turn and began to feel sorry for Georges!

“So hang on…Peggy is upset because Georges WOULDN’T stand in her way if she wanted to do only fans and SHE was the one that asked the question! How am I on Georges’s side?!” one E4 viewer tweeted.

“Peggy is going to be way too controlling. Who thought we’d be feeling sorry for Georges in this relationship??” another said.

“Peggy is a walking red flag. I lowkey feel bad for Georges,” a third wrote. “Peggy is a red flag machine, run pal and don’t look back,” another said.

“At first I didn’t like Georges but now I feel sorry for him,” a fifth said. “I feel for Georges, control warnings are right there – anything Peggy doesn’t like, she runs off and makes him feel guilty,” another wrote.

Married At First Sight UK continues tonight (Wednesday, September 27) at 9pm on E4 and Channel 4.

