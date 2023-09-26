MAFS UK stars Nathanial and Ella dealt yet another huge blow amid ongoing drama

MAFS UK stars Nathanial and Ella have been dealt yet another huge blow amid their ongoing drama.

The controversial couple’s marriage is seemingly in tatters after their disastrous honeymoon in Mexico last week.

MAFS UK stars Nathanial and Ella dealt huge blow

Despite having the wedding of dreams on Married At First Sight, Nathanial and Ella’s marriage quickly soured after a disastrous honeymoon in Mexico.

Ella and Nathanial initially clashed over the fact that Ella didn’t think Nathanial fancied her. The argument then evolved into both husband and wife accusing the other of acting up for the cameras.

Later on, Nathanial and Ella had another blazing row on the beach. During the argument, Nathanial exposed Ella for being a stripper in the past.

Their honeymoon ended on a bum note, with Nathanial eating his dinner alone while Ella waited for him in a restaurant. Awkward…

It’s since been reported that Ella cheated on Nathanial during the show. Nathanail has also since revealed that he quit the show and accused the producers of turning Ella into a “monster”.

Nathanial and Ella have an unfortunate tag now (Credit: E4)

MAFS UK stars Ella and Nathanial branded ‘least compatible couple

Now, a relationship expert has branded the couple as the “least compatible” couple on the show.

Heart Bingo’s relationship expert and co-founder of dating app So Syncd, Louella Alderson, has recently ranked the couples on the show.

“Ella and Nathanial are the least compatible couple. After an incredibly strong start at the altar, where Ella and Nathanial both expressed their excitement to be matched with each other, things quickly took a turn for the worse,” she said.

“During their honeymoon, Nathanial saw a different side to Ella he didn’t like,” she then continued.

“Authenticity is clearly very important to Nathanial, and he felt like Ella hadn’t been genuine. He’s felt like Ella puts on a show for the cameras and overreacts. This has caused tension between the couple, and they have been struggling to find common ground since then,” she then said.

“It looks like this could be a bumpy road for Ella and Nathanial, as they are very different people who don’t seem to connect on an emotional level.”

Jay and Luke are the most compatible couple (Credit: E4)

Relationship expert ranks the other couples

Meanwhile, Porscha and Terence’s compatibility has been called into question by Louella. “Their different lifestyles may prove to be a challenge in the long run, and it will be interesting to see how they navigate their differences,” she said.

Peggy and Georges are slightly more compatible, according to Luella. However, she did slam Georges’ behaviour, which could prove an issue for the couple.

At the other end of the scale, Louella has branded Jay and Luke as the most compatible couple.

“Jay and Luke are the strongest couple in the newest season of MAFS UK,” she said. She later added: “Jay and Luke have had great sexual chemistry since the beginning, and they seem to genuinely enjoy each other’s company. Hopefully, this couple will go from strength to strength throughout the experiment.”

After Jay and Luke in the rankings are Tasha and Paul. They’re followed by Shona and Brad, Laura and Arthur, and Rozz and Thomas.

Married At First Sight UK continues tonight (Tuesday, September 26) at 9pm on E4 and Channel 4.

