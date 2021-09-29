MAFS UK star Morag came under fire last night for her comments about husband Luke.

Morag and Luke haven’t had the easiest journey on the E4 programme, with her admitting she struggled to have sexual attraction and chemistry with Luke.

However, the couple have faced their issues and said they feel stronger than ever during last night’s episode (September 28).

Luke and Morag have had a tough journey throughout the process (Credit: E4)

What happened on MAFS UK last night?

But viewers couldn’t help but notice that fellow contestant Matt – who is married to Daniel – was appearing to “throw shade” at Morag during the dinner party.

The stars were asked a series of questions in their couples to encourage them to be honest.

Matt was asked which fellow male he would “make gay” and why.

During last night’s dinner party, Matt asked Morag about her feelings for Luke (Credit: E4)

Matt chose Luke, saying: “Luke has got the purest heart of anyone that I have ever met.

“Me and Luke have had some great conversations and I know how true you are. You would make anybody the most amazing husband.

“Morag, you are so lucky to have that guy with you.”

Later, Morag was asked what was the sexiest thing about Luke.

She said: “When you get aggressive hunny.”

Morag was asked what she found sexy about Luke (Credit: E4)

Married at First Sight UK 2021

The camera panned to Matt, who whispered to Daniel: “But that’s not him… that’s not him though.”

Meanwhile, Morag was then asked: “Why wasn’t the old Luke good enough for you?”

Matt said: “Why? I want to know the answer.”

Morag said: “When I met the old Luke, the Luke 1.0, I feel you were still on a journey of self-love. I felt that, I picked up on that. It was hard for me to see you struggling.”

Matt whispered to Daniel: “I’m going to explode any second.”

Matt told Morag: “He is who he is. I met a really amazing Luke.”

Viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Matt’s comments.

One person said, “Matt throwing shade at Morag, yes my boy!” while another wrote: “I am here for all the shade Matt is throwing at Morag tonight.”

Another added: “Matt there throwing shade at Morag.”

Married at First Sight UK continues on E4, tonight, at 9pm.

