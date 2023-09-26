‘Car crash klaxon’: MAFS UK experts under fire for Terence and Porscha match

The MAFS UK 2023 experts have come under fire over their matching of Terence and Porscha.

Viewers took to Twitter to slam the experts last night (Monday, September 25) after watching the new couple’s wedding…

Porscha got married last night (Credit: E4)

What happened on MAFS UK 2023 last night?

Last night’s edition of Married At First Sight UK on E4 saw two more weddings take place. Brad and Shona tied the knot, as did Porscha and Terence.

Porscha, 35, a mother of a three-year-old, was keen to be matched up with a Christian, like herself. The self-confessed homebody revealed that she never goes out and prefers to be in bed by 11pm.

However, her new husband, Terence, is the complete opposite. Father-of-three Terence, 40, is a DJ and regularly works in nightclubs.

He revealed to his new wife that he doesn’t start working until 11pm – and regularly isn’t home until 5am.

This didn’t seem to go down well with Porscha, or her friends…

Terence is a bit of a party boy (Credit: E4)

Viewers slam the MAFS UK experts over pairing

Viewers of the show weren’t impressed with the pairing of Porscha and Terence, with many slamming the experts for putting them together.

“Now why would the experts actually put Porscha and Terence together??” one viewer tweeted. “Porscha and Terence do NOT match,” another wrote.

“**Car Crash Klaxon** Terence & Porsha. Poles apart,” a third said. “Terence is being very sensible. The experts screwed this one up. If DJing and staying out is how he makes his living, he can’t exactly change it,” another said.

“Why have Porscha and Terence been matched? I just can’t see their lifestyles working at all,” a fifth said. “These experts are wicked. Why would they match Porsha with Terence knowing he loves to party and she loves to bible study and sleep by 11pm?! My worst nightmare. She might as well have gone on Christian mingle,” another said.

Is there trouble ahead for Shona and Brad? (Credit: E4)

Fans predict trouble ahead for Shona and Brad

Meanwhile, viewers have predicted trouble ahead for Shona and Brad, despite their fairytale wedding.

Both Brad and Shona are very into their spirituality and their crystals. Both saw the number two everywhere before the wedding too. Whilst it sounds like it’s a match made in heaven, some viewers believe that their shared interest could lead to issues down the line.

“Surrounded by numbers twos…….[bleep] that’s what your marriage is going to be like,” one viewer tweeted.

“Oooooo I feel like Shona and Brad are going to be explosive,” another E4 viewer said. “Maybe they’ll start throwing crystals at each other!” someone else replied.

“Oooh I can’t wait to see if the couple who believe in aura and crystals might have an unhinged relationship?” a third wrote.

Read more: What does that mean?! MAFS UK fans utterly baffled by Laura’s comment about her preference in men

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.