MAFS UK stars Ella and Nathanial to face cheating drama as marriage turns sour?

MAFS UK stars Ella and Nathanial could face cheating drama after their marriage turned sour last night (Wednesday, September 21), a relationship expert has predicted.

The newlywed couple jetted off to Mexico for their honeymoon in last night’s episode – but things quickly went downhill when the arguments started.

Nathanial and Ella argued on their honeymoon (Credit: E4)

What happened on MAFS UK stars Ella and Nathanial’s honeymoon?

Last night’s Married At First Sight saw Ella and Nathanial land in Mexico to spend their honeymoon together. However, it didn’t take long for things to go downhill.

Ella was keen to call her new husband out for not acting as though he was attracted to her. Nathanial, meanwhile, was simply fed up of his new bride performing for the camera.

A heated row in the apartment was followed by an even nastier row by the beach, in which Nathanial exposed Ella for being a stripper in the past.

Their honeymoon ended on a bum note, with Nathanial standing his new bride up and eating his dinner alone in the apartment. What a disaster.

Are Ella and Nathanial in for cheating drama? (Credit: E4)

Relationship expert predicts cheating drama for MAFS stars Ella and Nathanial

Now, a relationship expert has predicted cheating drama for the hot-headed newlyweds.

Tina Wilson, a dating expert and founder of Wingman, spoke exclusively to ED! about what could be in store for Ella and Nathanial.

“It went sour pretty quickly following the wedding which went off to a great start,” she told us. “The honeymoon couldn’t have gone any worse with Nathanial even avoiding a make-up dinner with Ella. There appears to be more to the story and Nathaniel looks hurt and angry at Ella which is a complete switch in character.”

She then continued, saying: “With the initial infatuation and attraction between the pair fading Ella and Nathanial need to compromise and communicate openly with one another if there is any chance of the marriage working.”

“Ella needs to slow down and not pressure Nathanial otherwise she will push him away for good. I fear they will start seeing other people with one of them cheating on the other,” she then added.

Nathanial exposed Ella (Credit: E4)

Fans slam Nathanial for ‘exposing’ Ella’s ‘secret’

Meanwhile, fans weren’t happy with Nathanial for seemingly exposing the fact that Ella had been a stripper in the past.

Many slammed the 36-year-old for being “judgemental” and “immature” for his behaviour towards his bride.

“Whatever about Ella being different on and off camera, Nathanial had NO RIGHT to call Ella out for being a stripper, as if it’s a big dirty secret. That was low down. It shows him as immature and prejudiced, especially coming from someone who accepts everyone like he claims,” one viewer fumed.

“Nathanial threw shade just because Ella was a stripper? Sheesh! Get back into the TARDIS and head back to the 1900s Nathanial!” another said.

However, some viewers believe that we’ve missed something that could explain Nathanial’s reaction.

“We’re definitely missing something, there’s no way Nathanial is that mad because Ella was a stripper,” one viewer said.

Read more: MAFS UK viewers make U-turn on divisive couple: ‘Who’d have thought?’

Married at First Sight UK continues tonight at 9pm on E4 and Channel 4.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.