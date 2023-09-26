The MAFS UK couples who will crash and burn in their marriages – cheating is on the horizon!

The MAFS UK 2023 couples are all confirmed now, with the final two couples tying the knot during last night’s show (Monday, September 25).

But which couples will last the course of the show? And which ones’ marriages will crash and burn? Here’s what I think…

The most talked about couple of the series so far (Credit: E4)

MAFS UK 2023 stars Nathanial and Ella won’t last

Ella and Nathanial were among the first couples to tie the knot on MAFS UK. Ella, 29, and Nathanial, 36, had the perfect wedding, maybe even the best one of the series.

Their chemistry was off the charts, they clearly fancied each other, and things got even better for Ella when Nathanial told her he wasn’t bothered by the fact that she was trans.

However, their honeymoon couldn’t have gone worse. Arguments began almost instantly, with both Ella and Nathanial accusing the other of acting up for the cameras. A heated argument on the beach saw Nathanial expose the fact that Ella had been a stripper in the past – something us viewers didn’t know.

Their honeymoon ended with Nathanial refusing to meet Ella for a meal to clear the air.

Since the show, Nathanial has given an interview in which he slammed his time on the programme, branding it a “sham”. He also revealed that he quit early into the process. It’s also been reported that Ella cheats on Nathanial.

Yeah, they’re not lasting…

Georges and Peggy

Has a MAFS star ever failed to endear themselves to the public as much as Georges?

The 30-year-old was pretty vocal about what sort of woman he wanted during his episode last week. The sports rehabilitator from Surrey made it very clear he wanted a wife who had “melons” or “mommy milkers”, and not someone from the “itty bitty titty committee”.

He was therefore thrilled when Peggy, 32, walked down the aisle.

Despite viewers branding Georges a “walking red flag“, it doesn’t seem as though Peggy has any issues with him so far, but it’s just a matter of time, surely.

Georges’ crude comments and man-child behaviour will undoubtedly grate on Peggy soon enough. I can’t see her putting up with it for long.

It’s pretty much nailed on (in my opinion) that this marriage will come to an abrupt end very soon. I’ll be very shocked if they make it past the honeymoon…

Arthur and Laura won’t last (Credit: E4)

Laura and Arthur’s marriage will fail

Laura, 34, made it very clear what she wanted in a man during her episode last week.

The finance manager from Hampshire was keen for everyone to know that she wanted a “Chelsea boy with an edge” to greet her at the aisle. It didn’t quite work out like that for her though.

Laura was instead coupled up with Arthur – a 34-year-old tennis coach who moved to the UK from Poland when he was 16.

Their marriage got off to a rocky start when it was revealed that Arthur had got his wedding vows from Google. However, after clearing the air on their honeymoon, things seemed to improve for Laura and Arthur.

However, I don’t think they’ll last. Things might have been going ok on the honeymoon towards the end, but I just get the feeling that Laura really isn’t into Arthur. Soon enough, her desire for a Chelsea man who can make her an oat milk latte in the morning will come to the forefront again – and it’ll be bye bye Arthur. Which is a shame, because Arthur seems sound.

It feels as though this marriage was doomed to fail from the start. I predict some cheating will be happening at some point during the series…

Terence and Porscha married last night (Credit: E4)

Porscha and Terence

Does this one even need pointing out?

Last night’s episode of MAFS saw Terence, a 40-year-old DJ and Porscha, a 35-year-old devout Christian mother-of-one tie the knot.

Whilst Porscha enjoys nothing more than staying home, studying the Bible, and going to bed at 11pm, Terence…well, Terence likes the complete opposite.

Terence, who is a father of three, begins work at 11pm and doesn’t get home from the club until 5am. He’s a self-confessed party boy and…you can see where this is going. It is never going to work. Ever.

Terence will likely cheat (he’s cheated in the past, he reveals tonight) and Porscha‘s worst nightmare will come true (being “mugged off”).

The experts either ran out time here, or deliberately put them together to watch sparks fly.

Whatever their reasoning, it’s going to be very entertaining.

Married At First Sight UK continues tonight (Tuesday, September 26) at 9pm on E4 and Channel 4.

