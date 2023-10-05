Drama, theatrics and explosive kick-offs: The MAFS UK Intruders have arrived and they’re here to cause trouble!

MAFS UK 2023 is set for even more drama as four new castmates join tonight (Thursday, October 5).

Ahead of their debuts on the show tonight, the new stars have teased some of the drama to come…

Erica is joining the show tonight (Credit: Channel 4)

What’s happening on MAFS UK 2023 tonight?

Tonight’s episode of Married At First Sight will see four new stars join the show. Bianca, Jordan, Erica, and JJ will be tying the knot tonight before joining the rest of the cast as Intruders.

Ahead of their weddings tonight, the Intruders spoke to ED! and other press about their time on the show and joining up with the original cast.

“I think, cos I came in first from the Intruders, I had a really weird reception,” Erica said. “Like my welcome was very different to Bianca’s welcome. And then, like maybe a week after I came in, it was still weird vibes, I was getting a lot of mean girl energy from some of the girls you will see on the show.

“It might get a bit heated,” she then teased. “It was strange cos everyone has their own little cliques, everyone’s got their groups, everyone’s getting a bit territorial with their man, and like new people coming into a group is always going to knock the dynamic, so they were like ‘who is this [bleep]’. So I really struggled to bond with the group.”

Jordan is tying the knot tonight (Credit: Channel 4)

New stars tease drama to come on MAFS UK 2023

During the chat, Erica also teased some of the drama to come on MAFS. “It felt like there was something new [drama-wise] every single day. And if it wasn’t every day, it was every other day. There was always something kicking off, going on,” she said.

“It gets very heated, very explosive and there’s a lot of drama. Like, I sit back and think about it and I’m like ‘Wow, how did that happen in the space of that time’. It’s insane.”

When asked by ED! whether it was difficult to forget that the cameras were there, Erica said: “I do think that most of the time you do kind of forget that they’re there.

“Obviously, I think there are certain people that definitely play up to the cameras and know what they’re doing. But me personally, I was pretty much oblivious to them all the time,” she exclusively told us.

JJ didn’t realise the scale of the show (Credit: Channel 4)

‘It gets very heated’

Bianca, who is also joining the E4 show tonight, was in agreement. “I think it is quite easy to forget the cameras. But like some people definitely do play up to them and it does get a bit theatrical sometimes. Like, it does get a bit annoying when people do that and just want airtime basically,” she told us.

Jordan, meanwhile, took aim at some of his fellow MAFS co-stars. “I don’t think everyone was in [the show] for genuine reasons. I do think that there were some people in there for more the TV side,” he said.

Bianca took a swipe at her co-stars (Credit: Channel 4)

JJ, who is set to get married tonight too, claimed he didn’t realise how big the show was until his wedding day.

“I didn’t realise how big the show was until turning up on the wedding day. It kind of hit me then. There are definite nerves. But I feel like I was genuine and authentic the whole way through,” he said.

“I was really true to myself and was genuine all the way through,” Jordan said. “There’s no regrets. But no matter how you do on it, there’s always going to be nerves cos it’s such a big thing.”

