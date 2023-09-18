MAFS Australia star Trisha Stratford dies aged 72: ‘Heartbroken and devastated’

MAFS Australia star Trisha Stratford has died aged 72, it’s been revealed.

Her Married at First Sight Australia co-star John Aiken announced the relationship expert’s death via a touching tribute on his Instagram page, saying he was “heartbroken and devastated” by the loss.

MAFS Australia star Trisha Stratford dies aged 72

Writing on Instagram, John announced the death of Doctor Trisha Stratford in a sad post earlier today (September 18). “I’m heartbroken and devastated that my dear colleague Trisha has passed away,” he wrote.

“We shared an amazing seven seasons of MAFS together,” he continued. “She loved everything New Zealand, relationships, the All Blacks, the Black Caps, French wine and travelling the world. I’ll miss you, Tish.”

“Thank you for all the memories.”

Channel Nine, where MAFS airs in Australia, released a tribute of its own. “Our sincerest condolences and heartfelt sympathies go out to her family and those closest during this difficult time,” a spokesperson for the channel said.

The cause of her death is unknown at this time.

MAFSA participants pay tribute to ‘lovely’ Trisha

Born in New Zealand, the star joined Married At First Sight Australia from its first season in 2015. She was featured as one of the guest experts alongside John and Sabina Read.

She left the show in 2020, announcing that she planned to “step back from the television series to focus on my writing, research and neuropsychotherapy”.

Several former participants of the show have also commented on Trisha’s passing, as reported by The Daily Mail. “She was so genuine and kind to me,” said Elizabeth Sobinoff, who appeared on the show in seasons six and seven. “She was so bright and a safe space.”

“Ohhh my gosh, this is such awful and unexpected news! Rest in peace Trisha. You were ALWAYS just so lovely to me,” said season five star Sarah Roza.

