MAFS Australia: 23 tweets ‘mean girl’ Olivia really won’t want to read

MAFS Australia star Olivia Frazer is definitely one of the most controversial brides to ever appear.

The star became known as the show’s ‘bully’ after she notoriously locked horns with rival bride Domenica Calarco.

Many even claim that she is the ‘nastiest person’ on television, which is a bit much too be fair,

But here are 23 tweets with viewers screaming at MAFS Australia Olivia’s mean girl behaviour.

Fans call the MAFSA bride a ‘monster’ after her row with Domenica Calarco, which is quite a lot, tbh (Credit: E4)

Olivia, look away now – there’s a bit of a pile-on

Let’s be honest, Jackson’s missus has everyone’s ‘blood boiling’ during this season of Married at First Sight Australia.

Twitter don’t lie!!!

Olivia boiling blood

none of my friends watch married at first sight australia which is fine except i really need to vent about this [bleep] olivia bc my blood is boilinggggg — danielle (@desktopgargoyle) March 30, 2022

Olivia on “Married at First Sight Australia” is a complete monster. — Mike O. (@realCoolMikeO) March 29, 2022

Calling and saying someone has a screw loose is abusive, nasty, discriminatory, damn right evil and attacking someone character then Olivia called Dominica white trash I’d sue and if that was me I’d leave the married at first sight Australia MAFSA show. #mafsolivia #MAFSAU — The Estate Agent (@Theestateagentn) March 31, 2022

Does anyone else just think Olivia from Married at First Sight Australia is a legitimate psychopath? Honestly shook at her and the way she handles everything… — PanDan (@its_bgd) April 4, 2022

The ‘nastiest human being’ on television

Some viewers also feel that Olivia is the ‘nastiest human being’ they’ve ever come across on television.

Olivia from Married at First Sight Australia is the nastiest human being I’ve ever come across on a TV show #MAFSAU — Jo (@joannedunne_x) March 30, 2022

Never seen such a horrendous cow as Olivia on Married at First Sight Australia – no need for the nastiness whatsoever @MarriedMafs @MAFSAustralia — Chantellexo (@Chantellexo7) March 30, 2022

Olivia from Married at First Sight Australia is the literal worst — Catherine Grant (@therealcatgrant) March 30, 2022

Married at first sight Australia is something but OLIVIA is just something else — tarlie boo (@etarliamcgrady) April 4, 2022

Married at first sight Australia .Sorry Olivia changed my mind about you, you can be real nasty at times. — june berry (@juneber97450679) March 30, 2022

I don’t even know how I started watching married at first sight Australia but I’m hooked. This girl Olivia on there might possibly be the worst human I’ve seen on reality TV and she’s on the same season as a couple who had an affair so that’s says a lot lmao — Ri (@Reee_haaa_mmm) March 21, 2022

Viewers claim that MAFS Australia is ‘hard to watch’ after the Olivia and Dom drama (Credit: E4)

Olivia is ‘testing’ people’s patience

After Olivia’s heated row with Domenica, fans are claiming that the bride is starting to test their patience.

olivia from married at first sight australia is REALLY testing the little amount of patience i have left — ً (@Iongwayoff) March 31, 2022

I love watching Married At First sight Australia, I really do but that Olivia woman is about to tip me clean over the edge I actually hate her lol #MAFSAU — Amy (@Amy_xo) March 31, 2022

catching up on married at first sight Australia and I honestly CANNOT stand Olivia !!!!!! — donna (@donna_mce_98_x) April 1, 2022

Viewers have even said that Married At First Sight is ‘hard to watch’ because of her behaviour.

For the first time since watching Married at first sight Australia I’m finding it difficult to watch. Olivia is a very toxic person. — Sarah (@Bishlar) March 31, 2022

I swear married at first sight Australia is soooo hard to watch!!!! Olivia needs pulling down SO bad #MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia — Sammie (@saamaanthaax) March 31, 2022

‘Vile’ behaviour

Many Married At First Sight fans have tweeted that they can’t stand Olivia’s ‘vile’ behaviour on the show.

Watching Married at First Sight Australia. I have never seen a more vile person than that Olivia cowbag #MAFSAustralia #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia #MAFSAUS — Katie (@katiepurser91) March 28, 2022

Olivia on Married at First Sight Australia is a vile little goblin. She whinged in the early episodes about being bullied because she was fat but it’s clear she was bullied because she’s a nasty little [bleep] that nobody likes. #MAFSAUS — MEOW (@deluxekebab) March 31, 2022

Watching married at first sight australia & i have not been this angry in a while. I hope Olivia’s hair falls out. — phoenix (@Ph3e_) April 3, 2022

Can we please talk about Olivia from Married at first sight Australia? Absolute rancid cow, I’ve never seen such flat out manipulation #MAFSA #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — (@alisthorpe) March 30, 2022

If I was the producer I’d terminate Olivia from the show at this stage it’s hurting the

married at first sight australia show what’s coming out of Olivia mouth about another human being is beyond being disrespectful. #MAFSA #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — The Estate Agent (@Theestateagentn) March 31, 2022

i want to beat olivia from married at first sight australia over the head with a broom. ive never been more frustrated watching reality tv ever — lexa (@alex0lantern) March 20, 2022

MAFS Australia fans warn Jackson about his wife Olivia (Credit: E4)

MAFS Australia viewers warn Jackson

Some viewers have even attempted to warn Jackson, Olivia’s groom, about her actions.

Olivia from Married at first sight Australia is absolutely vile. She’s such a conniving [bleep]. Jackson should be careful! — Jo Covington (@JoCovington4) March 30, 2022

#Married at First sight Australia Jackson you better run now before it’s too late, Olivia is not the right person for you, especially when you’ve seen your mum going through this controlling and abusing relationships, wake up and smell the coffee ☕️ — Sally Frimpong-Manso (@MansoSally) April 4, 2022

Another fan even sensed that they ‘always knew something was off’ about Olivia.

I actually hate Olivia from married at first sight Australia. I always new something was off about her. — Emma (@clearlynotcool) March 31, 2022

Married At First Sight Australia airs on E4 on Monday – Thursday evenings.

