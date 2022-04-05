Olivia Frazer talking on Married at First Sight Australia
MAFS Australia: 23 tweets ‘mean girl’ Olivia really won’t want to read

'I hope Olivia's hair falls out'

By Aaliyah Ashfield

MAFS Australia star Olivia Frazer is definitely one of the most controversial brides to ever appear.

The star became known as the show’s ‘bully’ after she notoriously locked horns with rival bride Domenica Calarco.

Many even claim that she is the ‘nastiest person’ on television, which is a bit much too be fair,

But here are 23 tweets with viewers screaming at MAFS Australia Olivia’s mean girl behaviour.

Olivia Frazer in white one-shoulder dress on Married at First Sight Australia
Fans call the MAFSA bride a ‘monster’ after her row with Domenica Calarco, which is quite a lot, tbh (Credit: E4)

Olivia, look away now – there’s a bit of a pile-on

Let’s be honest, Jackson’s missus has everyone’s ‘blood boiling’ during this season of Married at First Sight Australia.

Twitter don’t lie!!!

Olivia boiling blood

The ‘nastiest human being’ on television

Some viewers also feel that Olivia is the ‘nastiest human being’ they’ve ever come across on television.

Olivia Frazer talking on Married at First Sight Australia
Viewers claim that MAFS Australia is ‘hard to watch’ after the Olivia and Dom drama (Credit: E4)

Olivia is ‘testing’ people’s patience

After Olivia’s heated row with Domenica, fans are claiming that the bride is starting to test their patience.

Viewers have even said that Married At First Sight is ‘hard to watch’ because of her behaviour.

‘Vile’ behaviour

Many Married At First Sight fans have tweeted that they can’t stand Olivia’s ‘vile’ behaviour on the show.

Jackson and Olivia during meeting onMarried At First Sight
MAFS Australia fans warn Jackson about his wife Olivia (Credit: E4)

MAFS Australia viewers warn Jackson

Some viewers have even attempted to warn Jackson, Olivia’s groom, about her actions.

Another fan even sensed that they ‘always knew something was off’ about Olivia.

Married At First Sight Australia airs on E4 on Monday – Thursday evenings.

