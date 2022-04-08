Married At First Sight Australia season 9 star Olivia Frazer has caused quite the impact on the E4 reality series.

Despite finding love with Jackson Lonie, she’s faced a backlash over her feud and photo scandal with rival bride Domenica Calarco.

But are MAFSA viewers being too harsh on Olivia?

Clinical psychologist Jaimie Bloch who explained to ED! why fans shouldn’t be so quick to judge Olivia’s actions.

MAFS Australia star Olivia ‘facing tough road ahead’

Speaking exclusively to ED!, Jaimie warned MAFSA fans over ridiculing Olivia’s controversial behaviour.

The clinical expert shared: “Unfortunately, we know from other reality shows that these environments are high pressure cookers.

“Often there are many variables that can affect a person’s decision making during being filmed.

“It is well documented the psychological impacts being filmed 24/7, being asked questions repeatedly, lack of sleep, alcohol and lack of connection to family and loved ones has on the psyche of contestants.”

She added: “I think the stress and pressure of a show can cause a person to be emotionally heightened. They can also engage in behaviour that they would normally do outside of the show.”

And when it comes to Olivia’s apparent lack of empathy towards Domenica, Jaimie says the reality star may have simply acted in defence.

“We often engage in defensive communication when we are feeling vulnerable, this is the case when our behaviour is called out,” she explained.

“When we feel defensive we often shut down emotionally and cognitively.

“This can often lead us to saying things we do not necessarily believe or mean as a way to deflect or shut a difficult conversation down.”

What’s next for Olivia?

Since leaving the experiment, Olivia has came under heavy criticism from viewers – and has even lost her job!

Speaking about her next steps after the show, Jaimie suggested: “I think it will be a tough road as many reality TV stars have spoken of before.

“It is really important for her to connect to professional help for support and lean on her friends and family whilst the storm passes.”

So, what could Olivia work on?

Jaimie told us: “As a human we have to constantly reflect on how we feel, and realise the only thing we can ever control is ourselves.

“If we are not feeling great, or feel like life isn’t going in the direction we have hoped, the best thing we can do is reflect on our thoughts, feelings and behaviours and assess what we feel is in our control to shift or change to feel better.”

Married at First Sight Australia airs to E4 on Monday – Thursday evenings.

