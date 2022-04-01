MAFS Australia star Olivia Frazer has come under fire by viewers in recent days.

The teaching student appeared to be a complete sweetheart after tying the knot to groom, Jackson Lonie, on their wedding day.

However, Olivia has slowly become one of the most controversial characters on this year’s E4 series.

Olivia Frazer has come under fire on MAFS Australia (Credit: E4)

MAFS Australia star Olivia Frazer causes a stir

Earlier this week, viewers watched on as Olivia locked horns with rival bride Domenica Calarc.

Domenica initially clashed with Carolina Santos after she critiqued her relationship with Dion Giannarelli.

But it didn’t take long for Olivia to get involved.

Read more: Married At First Sight Australia: How many episodes are left – when does season 9 end?

She told the 27-year-old to reconsider how she ‘speaks to people’ during the blazing row.

Olivia said: “It’s not a nice way to speak to people.”

Her words clearly got to Domenica, who went on to furiously smash a wine glass in front of her fellow contestants.

Olivia and husband Jackson on the E4 show (Credit: E4)

Read more: Are MAFS Australia stars Olivia and Jackson still together?

It followed shortly after Olivia criticised Domenica during the show’s commitment ceremony.

Speaking to the camera, she said: “I don’t know who made Dom holier than thou but she’s not the queen of everything. She’s not queen bee in this experiment because Lord knows Dom’s not perfect.”

But it appears that viewers have had enough of Olivia’s bad-mouthing ways.

How have MAFSA viewers responded?

In fact, a number of viewers have taken to Twitter to express their anger.

Following last night’s episode (March 31), many shared their concerns for poor Jackson.

And we can’t really blame them!

Jackson PLEASE end it with Olivia. Turns out he’s way too good for her #MAFSA — rαcн (@raccchhh__) March 31, 2022

Jackson needs to run a mile. Olivia’s hateful behaviour is very unattractive #MAFSA #MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia — Eliza Thornberry (@MiZz_Virtuous) March 31, 2022

Jackson I really like you but do not, I repeat, do not stand up for Olivia. She is VILE #MAFSAustralia #MAFSA #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Holly Siobhan (@hollysiobhan88) March 31, 2022

Did anyone fall for Olivia’s fake tears? We think not!

These crocodile tears from Olivia are pathetic. Jackson saw her bitchy side for what it really is #MAFSA #MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia — Eliza Thornberry (@MiZz_Virtuous) March 31, 2022

Wow Olivia is utterly vile! Intentionally winding someone up to the point they break is such a horrible thing to do. She's only crying because she's been caught out showing her true colours. I feel so bad for Jackson, he's so lovely and way too good for her. #MAFSA — Rachel (@rachej324) April 1, 2022

Gosh Olivia cant act!! Crocodile tears 🙄 #mafsa — Chris Stroud (@Chris_Stroud) March 31, 2022

The way Olivia whined and cried when Jackson gave her timely and honest feedback about her cyanide etc comments was a bit extreme #MAFSA — titian73 🇳🇵🐾 💛💙 (@Titian73) March 31, 2022

We couldn’t agree more with this tweet…

Despite the backlash, Olivia has provided plenty of hilarious memes over her mannerisms.

Here’s our favourites:

I am convinced that every time Olivia does that stupid twitchy thing it is because the devil is entering her soul #MAFSAU #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia #MAFSA #MAFS pic.twitter.com/ekEG6XzjUo — Tamzin L A Lee (@TamzLALee) March 30, 2022

#MAFSAUS #MAFSA why does Olivia do that horrible cocky provoking little eye and head movement?! WHY?! She’s awful, reminds me of a manipulative child pic.twitter.com/PzbGuzchFt — Sad olive girl 🐌🎤 (@cleanyoungmess) March 29, 2022

That annoying twitch thing Olivia does when she’s run out of arguments…#mafsa pic.twitter.com/DaBVswSRSO — Marjorie Minge and her Fabulous Furry Puss (@MadameMinge) March 28, 2022

every time olivia does that ducking facial expression with the head twitch i get a rage inside of me that i’ve never felt before #mafsa #mafsau #mafsaus — jade 🌞🍭💛 (@yeksulccmj) March 31, 2022

Married at First Sight Australia airs to E4 on Monday – Thursday evenings.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.