MAFS Australia star Olivia looking shocked on the show
MAFS Australia fans have torn ‘vile’ Olivia a new one over fresh Dom attack

The bully accusing someone else of bullying is being bullied - and none of it is okay

By Rebecca Calderwood
| Updated:

MAFS Australia star Olivia Frazer has come under fire by viewers in recent days.

The teaching student appeared to be a complete sweetheart after tying the knot to groom, Jackson Lonie, on their wedding day.

However, Olivia has slowly become one of the most controversial characters on this year’s E4 series.

Olivia Frazer has come under fire on MAFS Australia (Credit: E4)

MAFS Australia star Olivia Frazer causes a stir

Earlier this week, viewers watched on as Olivia locked horns with rival bride Domenica Calarc.

Domenica initially clashed with Carolina Santos after she critiqued her relationship with Dion Giannarelli.

But it didn’t take long for Olivia to get involved.

She told the 27-year-old to reconsider how she ‘speaks to people’ during the blazing row.

Olivia said: “It’s not a nice way to speak to people.”

Her words clearly got to Domenica, who went on to furiously smash a wine glass in front of her fellow contestants.

MAFS Australia stars Olivia and Joshua at the cinema
Olivia and husband Jackson on the E4 show (Credit: E4)

It followed shortly after Olivia criticised Domenica during the show’s commitment ceremony.

Speaking to the camera, she said: “I don’t know who made Dom holier than thou but she’s not the queen of everything. She’s not queen bee in this experiment because Lord knows Dom’s not perfect.”

But it appears that viewers have had enough of Olivia’s bad-mouthing ways.

How have MAFSA viewers responded?

In fact, a number of viewers have taken to Twitter to express their anger.

Following last night’s episode (March 31), many shared their concerns for poor Jackson.

And we can’t really blame them!

Did anyone fall for Olivia’s fake tears? We think not!

We couldn’t agree more with this tweet…

Despite the backlash, Olivia has provided plenty of hilarious memes over her mannerisms.

Here’s our favourites:

Married at First Sight Australia airs to E4 on Monday – Thursday evenings.

