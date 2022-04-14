From leaked photos to cheating scandals MAFS Australia has kept everyone hooked over the past few months.

However, fans will be sad to hear that the reality series draws to a close very soon.

So when does the final episode of Married At First Sight Australia air?

Here’s everything we know about the season finale and when it airs.

Married At First Sight Australia episode 35 airs on Wednesday April 20 on E4 (Credit: E4)

When is the last MAFS Australia?

There are 35 episodes in total of Married At First Sight Australia season nine.

This means that there are only four episodes of left to go!

The final episode will air on Wednesday April 20 and it’s going to be hard to say goodbye.

However, viewers are in luck as Married At First Sight is set to release two more reunion episodes at the end of the series.

The reunion episodes will air on Thursday April 21 and Monday April 25.

The reunion episodes of Married At First Sight air on Thursday April 21 and Monday April 25 (Credit: E4)

The UK is slightly behind Australia, as the final episodes of Married At First Sight have already aired Down Under.

But since their final episode only aired on April 4, it means that we are less than a month behind.

E4’s Head of Youth and Digital Karl Warner said: “We’ve caught up with the Australian broadcast schedule so we can be close to the action as possible.

“Married At First Sight Australia is the show everyone was talking about in 2021 and I have no doubt it will be just as addictive in 2022.”

This also means that we’ve had a sneak peak of what the finale looks like and can confirm it’s another drama-packed episode.

So mark up your calendars because this year’s Married At First Sight finale is going to be a big one!

Married At First Sight Australia airs at E4 on Monday – Thursday evenings.

