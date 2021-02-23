MAFS Australia is currently taking the UK by storm.

The perfect binge worthy treat for lockdown blues, it’s also a massive ratings hit for E4.

As couples attempt to meet their match, they are guided by three ‘Love Experts.’

But who are they? And what qualifies them as experts?

So read on to find out about John, Mel and Trisha…

Who is John Aiken on Married at First Sight Australia?

John actually started out as a professional cricketer, playing for Auckland and Wellington in New Zealand.

However, in recent years he’s transitioned into a relationship expert.

Read more: Jessika Power hits back at trolls amid ‘death threats’

He’s written several books on relationships – including Accidentally Single and Making Couple Happy.

John is dating coach and expert (Credit: Channel 4)

According to his official website, he is a trained relationship coach.

And he also apparently runs exclusive couples retreats.

Here it is written: “John trained in the field of relationships and has been working in private practice for over 20 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Aiken (@johnaikenlive)

“He focuses on giving out practical advice to singles and couples.

“In terms of media, he has provided commentary on a number of TV shows.

“Most recently being one of the experts on the hit series Married At First Sight.”

Read more: Other shows similar to Married at First Sight Australia

He married his wife Kelly Swanson-Roe 13 years ago. They share two children together.

Who is MAFS Australia expert Mel Schilling?

Mel Shilling bills herself as a registered psychologist, relationship coach and consultant.

While she met her own partner, Gareth, through the online dating website eHarmony.

Mel dishes out dating advice (Credit: Channel Nine)

They share a five-year-old daughter, Maddie, together.

She specialises in teaching confidence. And she is currently writing a book called The C Word.

Whereas she’s such a fan of eHarmony, that she now serves as one of their official dating experts.

Who is dating expert Dr Trisha Stratford?

Dr Trisha Stratford is a clinical neuropsychotherapist who specialises in the psychology of relationships.

On MAFS Australia she often asks contestants whether they’ve been intimate.

She also asks contestants to ‘smell each other’ as part of a pheromones test.

However, she recently stepped down from the show after seven seasons.

Dr Trisha left the show (Credit: Channel Nine)

In a statement she said: “After seven seasons of Married At First Sight I have decided to step back.

“To focus on my writing, research and neuropsychotherapy.

“I’ve been involved right from the beginning in the challenge of bringing this social experiment to television.”

Meanwhile Channel Nine thanked her participation in the show.

In fact, their statement read: “She showed great courage joining this very unconventional social experiment in its first short series.

“And helped transform it into the hugely successful franchise it is today.

“We wish her all the best as she re-directs her energies back into her professional career.”

She is replaced by Puerto Rican sexologist, Alessandra Rampolla in the upcoming series.

Are you a MAFS fan? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.