Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant may seem like the MAFS Australia couple that have it all.

They’re one of the few couples that actually married in real life.

And they’ve even had a little boy, Ollie, together.

But in a recent interview, Jules, 38, says she and Cameron, 37, have certainly had their ups and downs.

However, she says the greatest strain on their relationship was from an outside source.

What happened while Jules was pregnant?

Jules says they both felt pressure and stress when they received vile troll abuse online.

And that this abuse only accelerated when she was pregnant with their son.

The businesswoman says she was repeatedly sent body-shaming messages.

While one particularly nasty troll wrote that they hoped she suffered a miscarriage.

Speaking to new! magazine, Jules explained: “At the beginning it was body shaming but my worst was someone saying ‘I hope you have a painful miscarriage.'”

She said she was fortunately in a good mood when she received the horrendous comment.

But on any other day she’d have been devastated.

Additionally she says she hopes there will soon be greater laws in Australia against online abuse.

Jules added: “People are very strong behind their keyboards. In Australia, we have new laws that are coming in with what’s right and wrong with trolling…”

She even said that she gets on with Ines Basic now, and that Ines’ has transformed into a different person since being on the show.

In a separate interview on the Healthy-ish podcast, Jules spoke of how tough it was being pregnant during lockdown.

Jules broke down in tears during lockdown

She said: “I was a mess and obviously had hormones fuelled everywhere, and in tears not just for myself, but for my own selfish reasons of reading about New York at the time and men not being able to be with their wife when giving birth, and all these unknowns… and then in tears for the rest of the world.”

“It was a pretty traumatic time, and that’s when we learnt to just not have too much information – put the news on once a day and that’s enough to know what’s going on.”

Despite the online hate, Jules is actually extremely popular on social media.

She is currently the most popular MAFS Australia contestant – past or present – on Instagram.

As of February 2021, her account boasts a very impressive 573,000 Instagram followers.

Here she shares an abundance of stunning family photos.

And of course plenty of sponsored posts.

