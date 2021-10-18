Made in Chelsea surrogacy journey: Who is Ollie Locke and husband Gareth’s surrogate? Is she now pregnant?

Earlier this year, Made in Chelsea star Ollie Locke and his husband Gareth confirmed they wanted to become parents.

The reality TV couple opened up about plans to pursue surrogacy during series 21 of the E4 show.

Ollie has since documented their IVF treatment journey in Mexico on Instagram.

And with a new series of MiC starting last week, fans were updated about how their family dream was progressing.

Who is Made in Chelsea stars Ollie and Gareth’s surrogate?

The identity of Ollie and Gareth’s surrogate has not been confirmed.

Reports had previously suggested she may be American, or based in the US.

However, when Ollie and Gareth spoke with her in scenes aired last week, the surrogate sounded like she had an English accent.

But with many more steps to go before Ollie and Gareth become parents, maybe she might appear on MiC soon?

Is she now pregnant?

Unfortunately, the surrogate is – at this time – apparently not expecting.

Last week’s show’s update saw her deliver the sad news over the phone that she had not become pregnant.

Ollie and Gareth were left sobbing and comforting one another after the surrogate informed them the IVF was unsuccessful.

She was heard saying tearfully: “I’m so sorry, it didn’t work.

“I’ve done five different tests. They’ve all come back negative.”

The adventure continues.

However, despite the setback, it seems Ollie, Gareth and the surrogate will try again.

She agreed: “100 per cent, it’s what I want.

“This is the biggest thing that I really want to do for you guys.”

An emotional Ollie proclaimed: “The adventure continues.”

When did Ollie and Gareth get together?

Ollie and Gareth are believed to have known each other for over ten years.

They started dating in 2018 and within a few months became engaged.

Ollie commented about the development of their relationship: “Earlier this year we realised that what we had both been looking for was standing in front of us all along.”

They got married in December 2020 with celebrations taking place over two days and included a ceremony at the Natural History Museum.

According to glossy magazine reports, thousands of candles and white flowers were used for decorating their nuptials.

As commercial director Gareth’s surname is also Locke, they go by the married name of Locke-Locke.

