Made In Chelsea fans blast ’slime ball’ Rez as he makes ‘uncomfortable’ X-rated comments

Fuming Made in Chelsea viewers were left feeling “uncomfortable” by Rez and his lies in Sunday’s special.

The episode saw the cast head to sunny Corsica – but it wasn’t a relaxing getaway, with drama soon erupting.

But viewers were left fuming after Reza Amiri-Garroussi tried to lie his way out of some comments.

Rez got viewers’ backs up when he cut off Bella shouting “WAIT” so he could drink his champagne (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Rez say to Bella?

The 35-year-old was confronted by friend Bella Sharpe, after he told some of the others that he would sleep with her. But Bella wasn’t letting him get away with it, and the 26-year-old questioned him on his claims.

She was chatting with Sam Prince, before grilling Rez over his comments.

He joined the group, asking: “Hi gang, how is everything?” Bella snapped back: “Yeah not great!” The oblivious tech business owner replied: “Oh golly, that’s not a good start!”

“Yeah, not great Rez. Not great,” Bella replied, adding that she’d “heard some things”.

Rudely pausing the conversation to sup on champagne, the others looked on in shock.

“You’ve been telling people that you were gonna sleep with me the first day that I got here,” Bella put to him.

Getting stressed at the situation, Rez said, bafflingly: “Woah hosey! I don’t think I said that!” But Sam confirmed he did, blowing his cover in front of the rest of the gang.

Fans were gobsmacked too. One said: “Rez is the most cringe-inducing, idiotic slimeball to ever appear on this show… and I remember Spencer (Matthews) being in it.” Another wrote: “Rez makes me so uncomfortable and he’s unbelievably cringe ‘whee hi’ what does that even mean?”

A third commented: “I find Rez utterly repulsive and hilarious at the same time.”

Meanwhile, others saw the funny side as one commented on Instagram: “This scene actually cracked me up the way Rez was talking. It was comical gold!”

Another added: “It was the sip of his drink beforehand that cracked me up.”

New Made in Chelsea

Before the new episode was aired, fans thought they’d spotted a burgeoning romance. Many speculated whether Sam Prince and Yasmine Zweegers were going to hit it off.

One user said on Instagram: “Wondering if Yas and Sam get together,” while someone else exclaimed: “Yaz and Prince ohhh my!!!! Can’t wait for Made In Chelsea to start.”

While Sam was involved in a situationship with Inga Valentina, fans think they’ve split. Eagle-eyed enthusiasts have noticed they unfollowed each other on social media and removed all trace.

Made In Chelsea: Corsica is on Sunday 13 August – Thursday 17 August on E4.

