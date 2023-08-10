Made In Chelsea’s Joel and Robbie in TV first as three-way kiss to air in new series

Things are set to get spicy in the new series of Made In Chelsea amid reports the show has hired a “queer expert” to oversee a history-making gay throuple storyline.

Channel 4 has been in talks with the specialist to hopefully avoid Ofcom complaints from the public.

The upcoming season will air on Sunday August 13, where viewers will learn about Joel Mignott, Robbie Mullett and newbie Geronimo Mörtl’s relationship.

Joel isn’t “apprehensive about Ofcom complaints”

Ahead of the new season, Joel told MailOnline that he isn’t “apprehensive about Ofcom complaints because Channel 4 has done everything they can to help us through this process”.

He continued: “We even had a queer specialist who was consulting us on any emotional struggles we were going through while filming the series and afterwards.”

The upcoming Made In Chelsea series took place in Corsica. That is where couple Joel and Robbie met single model Geronimo and formed a close bond. While exploring their sexual boundaries on camera, Joel and Robbie kiss each other and, soon after, Geronimo.

“It was a friendship at first. We took it slow, there was never any pressure to do anything. We would ask: ‘Are you okay with this?’ It was very slow, very sweet, very communicative. There were moments where we would stop and chat. It wasn’t just about the sex but what it all meant to us,” Joel explained.

‘It is groundbreaking’

Joel hopes that the throuple storyline will showcase a different dynamic within the gay community.

“It is groundbreaking. I don’t recall ever seeing anything like this as a young gay kid growing up. To be a part of something that could educate people and be a point of reference for young gay boys then I am so proud to be a part of that.”

The 27-year-old star has no worries about the storyline being watched by millions and states that his relationship with Robbie has gotten stronger from their time together this summer.

