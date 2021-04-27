Made in Chelsea: Is Sophie Hermann and Tom Zanetti’s relationship real?

Sophie Hermann and Tom Zanetti are now on Made in Chelsea together.

The German beauty, 34, and English singer and DJ, 31, have been dating for months now.

So how did they meet? And what do their friends think about their relationship?

How did Sophie Hermann and Tom Zanetti meet?

Sophie and Tom met on Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion on E4.

The series debuted early this year and Sophie and Tom entered the mansion as singletons.

However, they were supposed to match with strangers presented to them by the dating experts.

Initially Tom was very flirty with a couple of women. And Sophie was delighted when her personal trainer entered the house as a potential suitor.

Sophie and Tom on Celebs Go Dating (Credit: E4)

But ultimately they fell for one another.

The couple were nicknamed The Duchess and Thomas O’Malley the alley cat from The Aristocats for their rather unlikely pairing.

While they certainly make an incredibly good looking pair – they couldn’t be from further worlds apart.

Sophie grew up in Germany and Switzerland and is from a very well off background.

Meanwhile, Tom is a single dad who grew up in Leeds on a council estate and is completely self-made.

Despite their differing upbringings they’ve continued their relationship past the show.

And now Tom even appears on Made in Chelsea.

Sophie seems smitten with her new love Tom (Credit: E4)

What have they said about their relationship?

Both parties have gushed about how much they’re in love.

Sophie even defended Tom on a recent episode of MIC.

She told Ollie Locke and his husband Gareth: “I’ve met this man, his name is Tom Zanetti, I’m not sure if you’ve heard of him. He’s a DJ.”

To which a rather snobby Ollie replied: “This is your bit of rough?”

Sophie received a lovely present from Tom on Made in Chelsea (Credit: E4)

Sophie replied: “He is such a lovely man and he makes me laugh.

“And I love that I only understand half of what he says – it’s like Brad Pitt in Snatch.”

Meanwhile, Tom told Fabulous magazine that Sophie was his ultimate celebrity crush.

He said: “I’ve been seeing the Duchess, Sophie Hermann. So I’ll give it to her.”

When did Tom Zanetti join Made in Chelsea?

Tom made his debut on Made in Chelsea as Sophie’s significant other on Monday April 12, 2021.

He surprised her at her birthday celebration in the Cotswolds.

As Julius Cowdrey serenaded her, Tom waltzed in – delighting Sophie.

He then gifted her with a lovely portrait of the couple.

Tom is a DJ and businessman (Credit: SplashNews)

Is their relationship the real deal?

As far as we can tell, their relationship is the real deal.

But Tom has opened up about how staged he finds Made in Chelsea as a reality show.

Speaking to FUBAR radio, he said: “In a way, yes, it is set up. They’ll set up an amazing setting and a backdrop and then you’re given a topic to discuss.

“That doesn’t discredit it at all. It was set up but, then you’ve got to film it so many times from so many different angles. And then, you get the wides, and then you get the pretties and then you get this and that.”

When is Made in Chelsea next on?

Made in Chelsea continues on Mondays on E4 at 9pm.

Episodes can also be streamed on the All4 app.

