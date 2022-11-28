Made In Chelsea: How and why Emily Blackwell and Harvey Armstrong ended

Emily and Harvey left us all heartbroken on Made In Chelsea after they decided to split earlier this year.

But as if things couldn’t get more uncomfortable between the two co-stars, Emily will be setting Yasmine up with her in episode 7.

So, when did the pair start dating and why did they split?

Here’s a full timeline of Emily and Harvey’s previous relationship.

Emily and Harvey started dating in 2020 (Credit: E4)

When did Emily and Harvey first date?

Emily and Harvey started dating on Made In Chelsea in 2020.

However, their relationship caused quite a stir as Emily was best friends and house mates with Harvey’s ex-girlfriend Sophie Habboo.

Things then took a turn for the worst when Harvey reunited with Sophie in Cornwall in season 19 and he admitted that Sophie was very “touchy”.

But the pals have since made amends and Sophie is now engaged to Podcaster Jamie Laing, after he popped the question last December.

Emily and Harvey move in together

Like many other couples, Emily and Harvey decided to take their relationship to the next step during lockdown and moved in together.

Emily had moved out of her house, which she shared with Sophie and Miles, and moved in with Harvey in a luxury flat in London.

During lockdown, Harvey once gave a tour of their flat on his Instagram.

Taking to his Instagram stories, he said: “I thought as it’s as Sunday and we’re in lockdown and that people have a lot of time at home they want to get their home in a certain shape, I’d share with you guys.”

He started the tour by showing off his enviable monochrome bedroom.

Harvey also showed a mirrored dressing table which Emily uses in some of her YouTube videos on her channel @emily.blackwell_.

He then finished off the tour by revealing his open-plan living area which featured an emerald green sofa and a 58-inch TV.

Harvey was caught cheating on Emily with a mystery woman (Credit: E4)

Why did Emily and Harvey split?

Earlier this year, Emily pulled the breaks on their relationship after she found out that Harvey cheated on her with another woman and lied about it.

During series 23 of Made In Chelsea, Emily was left shocked after she was shown an incriminating photo of Harvey with his arms around a mystery girl.

Ruby Adler then discovered that Harvey had been unfaithful following an after party he attended, but Harvey insisted that nothing happened between them.

He explained that the girl “was cold” so he put his arm around her.

Emily’s suspicions grew when she learned that Harvey left co-star Tristan’s party at 6am but had returned home to flat they shared together at 8am.

She told her friend Tiffany Watson: “Someone sent me a picture of him sitting on Tristan’s sofa with his arm around a girl. A random girl that I didn’t know. He said to me that she was cold. I literally said, ‘do you think I’m going to believe that?'”

Emily was later forced to confront Harvey and he finally owned up to his mistake.

Emily raged: “You don’t kiss someone if you love someone you piece of [bleep]. Are you kidding me? You threw our two-year relationship away for that?”

Harvey sent flowers and presents to Emily’s flat to try and win her back (Credit: E4)

Harvey wanted to win Emily back

Following the break-up, Emily spoke to Maeva and explained that Harvey was trying to win her back by sending her flowers and gifts to their flat.

She said: “He has sent me flowers, hampers, handwritten letters, but I read it and I think they are just words. I don’t want your presents.”

Emily later met up with Harvey who explained himself and confessed that he feared seeing her with someone else.

He said: “I want to say how truly sorry I am. I got complacent but I want to be with you. I will work on myself to be the man for you.

“I can’t imagine seeing you with someone else but I’m going to have to live with it aren’t I.”

Emily then replied: “This has really hurt me. You know I have trust issues anyway. I deserve for you to just let me go. I’m never going to be able to trust you.

“I’m just the one you made the mistake with. I am excited to be single and it’s what I need.”

Emily confirms relationship with new boyfriend

In the new series of Made In Chelsea, Emily revealed that she’s got a new boyfriend, Jordan Alexander.

Jordan Alexander is the managing director at a recruitment consultancy and they have already known each other for quite some time.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, she said: “Jordan and I have known each other for quite a long time. We’re both from Surry originally so I’ve kind of always known him, but our paths have never really crossed fully until recently.”

Emily also revealed that she no longer has hard feelings for her ex-boyfriend Harvey.

Emily confessed: “I have no hard feelings towards Harvey at all.

“I wish nothing but the absolute best because we’re all human, we all make mistakes and I definitely think I was his mistake. He regrets it now, and it will be a good learning lesson for him.”

Emily will be setting Yasmine up with Harvey in the next episode of Made In Chelsea (Credit: E4)

Emily sets Yasmine up with her ex-boyfriend

In the sneak peek for episode 7, it looks like Emily is still mad at Miles after the way he treated MAFSA star Ella Ding.

So, in an act of revenge, Emily will be setting Yasmine up with her ex-boyfriend Harvey.

Awkward!

In the sneak peek, Yasmine tells Miles: “Emily tried to set me up with Harvey.”

This led a shocked Miles to reply: “Her ex who cheated on her?!”

So, will Yasmine and Harvey hit it off on their first date?

The next episode of Made In Chelsea will air on Monday, November 28 on E4.

Are you enjoying the new series of Made In Chelsea? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.