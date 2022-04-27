Made In Chelsea viewers rage as airing of latest episode sparks confusion

E4 viewers were baffled by Made In Chelsea this week as they thought a repeat episode was being shown.

Viewers who tuned in to the show at 9pm on Monday (April 25) thought that it was last week’s episode that was being shown – and they weren’t happy.

Episode four of the show’s 23rd season aired on Monday night (Credit: E4)

Made in Chelsea on E4

Made in Chelsea’s 23rd season continued on Monday with its fourth episode.

Plenty happened in the dramatic episode. Emily received a picture of Harvey with his arm around another woman on a night out.

Despite Harvey’s protestations, Emily didn’t believe him and set off to get to the bottom of what really happened.

However, despite the drama, some viewers were not happy at all!

Viewers were not happy (Credit: E4)

Made in Chelsea repeats

Some viewers were furious to learn that the episode airing on E4 on Monday night was one they’d already watched on All4 the previous week.

Following every episode, the next episode is uploaded to All4. It is then broadcast on E4 the following week. However, clearly not all viewers are aware of this!

“Wtf is going on with #madeinchelsea stop showing last week’s episodes why are they doing this?” one viewer moaned.

“I swear this episode of #madeinchelsea airing live on E4 is the same one as last week??” another tweeted.

“Quite sure I watched this episode last week on catch up?!” a third ranted.

Upon learning that this was a repeat, one viewer said that they were “furious”. Another said: “OH FFS!!!!! I’m so [bleeped] off now.”

ED! has contacted E4 for comment.

Viewers had a lot to say about the show (Credit: E4)

As well as ranting about the fact that they’d seen the episode before, viewers had a lot to say about the drama on-screen too.

“#MadeInChelsea gets more intense every week,” one viewer wrote.

“Even the camera person can’t keep up with the drama – that camera is jiggling #MadeInChelsea,” another said.

“@E4Chelsea I loved tonight’s episode full of drama and next week’s sneak peek more to come yayy!!!” a third wrote.

“No I’m glad I started #MadeInChelsea again cause what is this tea hello,” another said.

Made in Chelsea continues on E4 on Monday (May 2) at 9pm.

