Made In Chelsea: Are Julius and Willow together?

Julius and Willow enjoyed a steamy summer of romance in Mallorca earlier this year on Made In Chelsea.

But their summer fling sadly came to an end after they left the sunny island.

Or so we thought…

In the new series, Julius was surprised to see that Willow had flown all the way to Chelsea to surprise him!

But will the pair rekindle their romance or is Julius too happy being single?

Here’s everything we know about whether Julius and Willow are still together in Made In Chelsea.

Willow surprises Julius in Chelsea

Willow joined the cast of Made In Chelsea earlier this year for the summer special in Mallorca.

Although she appeared to catch the eye of Miles Nazaire, Willow quickly found a connection with his best friend Julius.

The pair seemed to hit it off and ended up enjoying a summer fling during the series.

But their romance came to an end once the series was over.

Back in Chelsea, Julius looked to be enjoying the single life.

He even shared some advice about being single on his Instagram account CowdreyCoaches.

In the post, Julius said: “Protect your own energy and store it in your own life.

“Watch yourself grow into the person you’ve always wanted to become.”

However, when Julius assumed that they left their relationship in Mallorca, Willow had other plans.

In the first episode of series 24, Willow surprised Julius by turning up where he was having lunch in Chelsea, hoping to extend their romance past the summer.

Julius was shocked to hear that she put her travels on hold for him and he even said: “I’m very much in a single headspace.”

But this left Willow feeling a bit disappointed as she felt that he wasn’t excited to see her.

She told Issy: “I expected to see him a little bit more happy to see me.”

Talking to Verity in episode 2, Julius also admitted that he felt her surprise was ‘intense’.

He said: “When she arrived it was a bit of a shock. I was speechless.

“When she said that she came for me, it did make me feel a bit like… okay, that’s intense.”

Are Julius and Willow together?

Julius and Willow’s relationship still seems to be a bit up in the air.

In episode 1, Julius took Willow out on a lunch date in Canary Wharf.

When Verity asked Julius if the pair were going to continue to see each other, Julius also replied: “Maybe.”

However, things are starting to look complicated for the pair in episode 3, after Julius reveals how he really feels about Willow.

During a drinking game, Julius publicly admits in front of everyone that he doesn’t see a future with her.

Awkward!

But Julius and Willow are still following each other on Instagram, so that’s a good sign!

So what does this mean for the pair? Did Willow fly out all the way to Chelsea for nothing?

Made In Chelsea airs on Monday nights at 9.15pm on E4.

