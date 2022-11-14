Made In Chelsea: Are Ella Ding and Miles still together?

Married At First Sight star Ella Ding has flown out all the way to the UK to go on a date with Miles on Made In Chelsea.

The former bride announced that she was joining the cast of the E4 reality series earlier this year.

And we can’t wait to see her ruffle some feathers in the series!

Ella will also be going a first date with MIC playboy Miles Nazaire in tonight’s episode (Monday, November 14).

But are the pair still together?

Married At First Sight Australia star Ella Ding has joined the cast of Made In Chelsea (Credit: E4)

Ella and Miles go on their first date

Married At First Sight Australia star Ella Ding has decided to give finding love on a reality show another try.

The star has joined the new series of Made In Chelsea and she’s already got a date lined up for her!

In episode of 5, Miles told his mates, Julius and Digby, that Ella’s coming to visit him in England for a date.

And much to everyone’s surprise, he also admitted that their relationship hasn’t got ‘sexual’.

Miles told Julius: “This is the thing right, it hasn’t got sexual once, which is really weird for me. But it hasn’t.”

When Julius asked if that’s what Miles wanted, he then replied: “You know what, I’ve been needing something…different.”

However, the pair have already had a rocky start, as they recently received claims that their fling was a ‘PR stunt’.

But Ella responded to the claims on her Sit With Us podcast with her MAFSA co-star Domenica.

On the podcast, she said: “People were saying that this was a PR stunt.

“I can reassure it is not a PR stun., And I don’t think you guys will see that when it does come to air.

Domenica also defended Ella saying: “No one would put themselves through what Ella did and putting everything on the line.

“Not only your name, but your heart, your soul, everything… No one would do that for a PR stunt, unless they are literally that desperate, and there’s no desperation here.”

Ella confirmed that she is no longer together with Miles after she finished filming for Made In Chelsea (Credit: E4)

Are Made In Chelsea stars Ella and Miles still together?

Given Miles’ infamous reputation on Made In Chelsea, it’s no surprise that the pair are no longer together.

Sadly, Ella confirmed her split with Miles after filming for the new series of Made In Chelsea.

She told Daily Mail Australia that the couple failed to form a connection in real life.

Ella confessed: “Made In Chelsea was pretty crazy. The show was intense. It was probably harder than MAFS, It’s such a short period of time. I didn’t find love.

“I should probably learn not to find love on TV.”

But Ella also revealed that despite their break-up, she and Miles still keep in touch.

She confessed: “There’s never bad blood with any guys, you know. It’s always amicable. He’s great, but he just wasn’t for me.”

The next episode of Made In Chelsea will air on Monday, November 14 on E4.

