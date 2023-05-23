The Madame Blanc Mysteries: Channel 5 confirms the future of Sally Lindsay series

The Madame Blanc Mysteries returned with a second series last year, but many fans were left wondering if the cosy crime would return for a new season.

The show is created by Sally Lindsay and Sue Vincent who also star on the show as Jean and Gloria. Channel 5 confirmed the future of the series today (May 23).

***WARNING: Spoilers ahead for The Madame Blanc Mysteries finale series 2, episode 7***

Sally Lindsay and Sue Vincent are returning to write the series (Credit: Channel 5)

The Madame Blanc Mysteries will return for a new series

Channel 5 has confirmed that The Madame Blanc Mysteries will return for a third series. In a statement, the channel confirmed: “The Madame Blanc Mysteries series 3 sees renowned and respected antiques dealer, Jean White, return with her expertise in the world of antiquities proving to be the key to solving a series of murders and mysteries against the backdrop of the beautiful French village of Sainte Victoire.”

Filming is currently underway with seven more episodes on the way. A Christmas special will air in 2023, with the rest of series 3 continuing in 2024.

Channel 5 confirmed series regulars Sally Lindsay, Sue Vincent, Steve Edge, Robin Askwith, Sue Holderness and lastly Alex Gaumond will return to the series.

Tony Robinson, who guest starred as Dom’s uncle Patrick in the series two Christmas special, will also return to the series. Channel 5 confirmed further casting will be announced in due course.

Steve Edge will return as Dom in the new series (Credit: Channel 5)

How did series 2 end?

In the final episode, Raffy Ozanne was found dead in his own shop, as Dom’s suspicions about Gloria’s new boyfriend, Cooper, continued to build. As it was a final episode, we had an inkling baddie Barbara wasn’t far away – and she wasn’t! Barbara once again enlisted Simone for her deadly plans to kill Jean.

The series 2 finale saw Jean finally face off with Barbara as she attempted to set fire to her antique shop. But Chief Caron wasn’t far behind, and finally arrested Barbara for the murder of Jean’s husband Rory White and attempted murder of Jean. That’s when we found out that Simone had been working with Chief Caron this whole time and revealed to him that Barbara tried to enlist her help again!

With Barbara in jail, will Jean have a new villain on her tail? Or will Barbara find a way to escape? We know there’s more to see between Jean and Dom, as their romance is still bubbling beneath the surface. And with Simone finally out of prison, will she reunite with her wife Charlie? We can’t wait to find out!

The Madame Blanc Mysteries series 1-2 are available to watch on MY5.

