Luther movie starring Idris Elba confirms release date

Finally, Netflix’s Luther movie starring Idris Elba has been given a timeline for release, much to fans’ delight.

The movie is expected to hit our screens some time in March 2023, four years after we last saw DCI John Luther.

Idris Elba will return as Luther in a movie adaption in March 2023 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Idris Elba returning as Luther

In the movie, Andy Serkis (Andor and the Lord Of The Rings series), and Cynthia Erivo (Harriet and Pinocchio) will join Idris as new characters.

Dermot Crowley will also reprise his role as DSU Martin Schenk.

It has been revealed that the movie will continue the series and pick up where season 5 left off.

Even if you don’t know Luther, who he is, or anything about him, the film attempts to be whole for a new audience.

A recent article in Empire Magazine shows two stills from the movie.

One still shows Luther in his classic tweed jacket away from the “gritty streets of London”.

He can instead be seen battling the wind in a snowy mountain landscape, leading us to wonder where he’s got to.

The second shows Luther in an underground train tunnel looking pensive.

Idris Elba discusses the new movie

In an interview with Sirius XM‘s The Jess Cagle Show, the actor revealed that production had wrapped on the movie.

“I just finished filming about three weeks ago. It was a grim shoot. Oh my gosh,” he said.

“I’m reading the script, and then, ‘He does what? Wow, this is incredible!’ And then I’m actually doing it. I find myself freezing in some dark cave or something, but no spoilers.” he continued.

“If you watch the last season, it picks up after that. But for new audiences that haven’t seen it, I think the film is a whole story,” he explained.

“Even if you don’t know Luther, who he is, or anything about him, the film attempts to be whole for a new audience.”

(Credit: BBC)

In an interview with Empire Magazine, Elba said: “It’s really dangerous when expanding from television to film to throw a lot of money at it, and for that to change the characteristics of the show.

“I wanted to make sure that even though we had a bigger budget, [we didn’t] distort the parameters of Luther-land too much. We do amplify the action and do amplify the stakes. But [series 3’s] man-under-the-bed moment? That don’t cost you much money. Those moments are still intact.”

Idris continued, “It also gives Neil [Cross, the creator] a lot more, you know, Luther-land to play with, in terms of where Luther can go, how he goes, what the landscape is… And that’s great. It feels like now we’re entering a different life of the Luther experience.”

The Luther movie will hit Netflix in March 2023. Seasons 1 to 5 of Luther are available on BBC IPlayer.

