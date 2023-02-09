Netflix has finally dropped the Luther film trailer – but fans have all made the same pretty big complaint.

Hunky Idris Elba returns as Bond-like detective John Luther – but now the disgraced detective is sat behind bars.

The smash-hit BBC series ran for five seasons between 2010 and 2019.

And it’s making its way to the big screen – via Netflix – next month.

Idris Elba as John Luther in The Fallen Sun (Credit: Netflix)

Netflix releases intense trailer for Luther film

A gruesome serial killer is terrorising London while detective John Luther is forced to sit behind bars.

Haunted by his failure to capture the cybercrime pyschopath who now taunts him and the death of Alice, Luther decides to break out of prison.

And he’s determined to earn his freedom by any means necessary.

The Luther film trailer begins with the detective’s dramatic escape from prison, filled with violence and flames.

We also get our first look at Luther’s scary new villain.

Played by Andy Serkis, the villain says: “John, I looked you right in the eye because I was curious. I wanted to know if you’d see it in me.”

Luther is back – but fans have one big complaint

While fans were ecstatic to see Luther return, especially with Netflix’s bigger-budget release, some couldn’t get past this one complaint.

There is no Alice!

Please let Alice be alive.

The character was killed off very dramatically at the end of series five – but the character, played by Ruth Wilson, was a fan favourite.

One fan wrote: “Where is Alice Morgan? #LutherTheFallenSun.”

Another added: “No Alice, no party.”

A third said: “My mate is going to be fuming about no Alice.”

Another fan shared their hope: “Please let Alice be alive #LutherTheFallenSun.”

Dermot Crowley returns as Martin Schenk in Luther: The Fallen Sun (Credit: Netflix)

Who is in the cast of the Luther film?

The film also stars Oscar-nominated actress Cynthia Erivo as Odette Raine. Strictly fans will recall she spent time on the panel as a guest judge.

Andy Serkis – famed for his roles in the Planet of the Apes and Lord of the Rings films – joins as new villain David Robey.

Dermot Crowley returns as Martin Schenk.

The Undeclared War star Hattie Morahan also joins the cast as Corinne Aldrich.

Luther: The Fallen Sun will launch on Netflix on Friday, March 10.

